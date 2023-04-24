Everything you need to know about 2023 WWE Backlash

There we were, waiting for the unlikely duo of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar to fight Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was the Raw after WrestleMania and Lesnar came out to support Rhodes in his latest battle against The Bloodline.

Introductions were made. Lesnar, cowboy hat and all, smiled and waved as he took the spotlight. Then it was Rhodes' turn, but before the lights came back on, Lesnar had Rhodes up for an F-5.

The beat down continued for minutes and the drama has now lasted for weeks. At Backlash in Puerto Rico, the two will face off in likely just the first installment of this current feud.

The card at Backlash also features two title matches with Rhea Ripley defending the SmackDown women's title against Zelina Vega and Austin Theory facing Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match for the United States Championship.

Bad Bunny is scheduled to be the host of the event, but it seems likely he'll make his way into the ring as well on May 6.

Full card:

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown women's championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and The Usos)

Triple threat United States title match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

WWE Backlash 2022

Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown women's champion at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE

The 2022 edition of WWE Backlash took place on May 8 at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. It was the first pay-per-view event following WrestleMania 38. It was headlined by Ronda Rousey facing Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" match, where the former UFC champion dethroned Flair in dramatic fashion. Also on the card was Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins and The Bloodline defeating RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

Full results can be found here

Results:

WWE SmackDown women's championship "I Quit" match: Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair (c)

Singles match: Cody Rhodes def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Six-man tag team match The Usos (SmackDown champions) and Roman Reigns def. RK-Bro (Raw champions) and Drew McIntyre

Singles match: Edge (with Damian Priest) def. AJ Styles

Singles match: Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

Singles match: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (with MVP)

WWE Backlash 2021

Roman Reigns defended his Universal championship against Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE

The 2021 edition of WWE Backlash took place on May 16, 2021 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below you'll find everything you need to know about that show, from results, to news, features, history and more.

Fight card and results

WWE universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Cesaro by technical submission

WWE championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre by pinfall in a triple-threat match

WWE SmackDown women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by pinfall

Zombie Lumberjack match: Damian Priest def. The Miz by pinfall

WWE SmackDown tag-team championship: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) by pinfall

WWE Raw women's championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair by pinfall in a triple-threat match

Singles match: Sheamus def. Ricochet by pinfall

WWE Backlash 2020

Courtesy WWE

The 2020 edition of WWE Backlash took place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida. Below you'll find everything you need to know about that show, from results, to news, features, history and more.

Fight card and results

Main event: Randy Orton def. Edge

WWE championship: Drew McIntyre (c) def. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal championship: Braun Strowman (c) def. The Miz & John Morrison in a handicap match

WWE Raw Women's championship: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax ended in a double count-out

Singles match: Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy

WWE Women's tag-team championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a triple-threat match

United States championship: Apollo Crews (c) def. Andrade

Backlash history

Seth Rollins opened Sunday's 2018 Backlash pay-per-view with a tremendous Intercontinental championship match. Courtesy of WWE