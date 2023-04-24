Everything you need to know about 2023 WWE Backlash

There we were, waiting for the unlikely duo of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar to fight Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was the Raw after WrestleMania and Lesnar came out to support Rhodes in his latest battle against The Bloodline.
Introductions were made. Lesnar, cowboy hat and all, smiled and waved as he took the spotlight. Then it was Rhodes' turn, but before the lights came back on, Lesnar had Rhodes up for an F-5.
The beat down continued for minutes and the drama has now lasted for weeks. At Backlash in Puerto Rico, the two will face off in likely just the first installment of this current feud.
The card at Backlash also features two title matches with Rhea Ripley defending the SmackDown women's title against Zelina Vega and Austin Theory facing Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match for the United States Championship.
Bad Bunny is scheduled to be the host of the event, but it seems likely he'll make his way into the ring as well on May 6.
Full card:
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
SmackDown women's championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega
Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and The Usos)
Triple threat United States title match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed
Seth Rollins vs. Omos
WWE Backlash 2022
The 2022 edition of WWE Backlash took place on May 8 at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. It was the first pay-per-view event following WrestleMania 38. It was headlined by Ronda Rousey facing Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" match, where the former UFC champion dethroned Flair in dramatic fashion. Also on the card was Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins and The Bloodline defeating RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.
Full results can be found here
Results:
WWE SmackDown women's championship "I Quit" match: Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair (c)
Singles match: Cody Rhodes def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Six-man tag team match The Usos (SmackDown champions) and Roman Reigns def. RK-Bro (Raw champions) and Drew McIntyre
Singles match: Edge (with Damian Priest) def. AJ Styles
Singles match: Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin
Singles match: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (with MVP)
WWE Backlash 2021
The 2021 edition of WWE Backlash took place on May 16, 2021 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below you'll find everything you need to know about that show, from results, to news, features, history and more.
Backlash 2021 results: Reigns denies Cesaro; Mysterios make history
Backlash 2021 preview: Cesaro gets title shot against Reigns, but is it the right time?
Fight card and results
WWE universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Cesaro by technical submission
WWE championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre by pinfall in a triple-threat match
WWE SmackDown women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by pinfall
Zombie Lumberjack match: Damian Priest def. The Miz by pinfall
WWE SmackDown tag-team championship: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) by pinfall
WWE Raw women's championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair by pinfall in a triple-threat match
Singles match: Sheamus def. Ricochet by pinfall
WWE Backlash 2020
The 2020 edition of WWE Backlash took place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida. Below you'll find everything you need to know about that show, from results, to news, features, history and more.
Backlash 2020 results: Randy Orton defeats Edge in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'
Backlash 2020 preview: Randy Orton ready for 'Greatest Match Ever,' pulls no punches with concerns for NXT
Backlash 2020 preview: How Edge is approaching the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at WWE Backlash
Fight card and results
Main event: Randy Orton def. Edge
WWE championship: Drew McIntyre (c) def. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal championship: Braun Strowman (c) def. The Miz & John Morrison in a handicap match
WWE Raw Women's championship: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax ended in a double count-out
Singles match: Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy
WWE Women's tag-team championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a triple-threat match
United States championship: Apollo Crews (c) def. Andrade
Backlash history
May 16, 2021 at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida | Main event: WWE championship -- Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro
June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida | Main event: Randy Orton vs. Edge
May 6, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey | Main event: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
May 21, 2017 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois | Main event: WWE championship -- Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
Sept. 11, 2016 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia | Main event: WWE championship -- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. AJ Styles
April 26, 2009 at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island | Main event: World heavyweight championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Edge
April 27, 2008 at 1st Mariner Center in Baltimore | Main event: WWE championship -- Randy Orton (c) vs. Triple H vs. John Cena vs. JBL
April 29, 2007 at Philips Arena in Atlanta | Main event: WWE championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton vs. Edge
April 30, 2006 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky | WWE championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Edge vs. Triple H
May 1, 2005 at Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire | Main event: World heavyweight championship -- Batista (c) vs. Triple H
April 18, 2004 at Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alberta | Main event: World heavyweight championship -- Chris Benoit (c) vs. Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels
April 27, 2003 at the Worcester Centrum in Worcester, Massachusetts | Main event: Goldberg vs. The Rock
April 21, 2002 at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri | Main event: WWE championship -- Triple H (c) vs. Huk Hogan
April 29, 2001 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois | Main event: Winners-take-all titles -- WWE champion Steve Austin and Intercontinental champion Triple H vs. WWE tag-team champions Kane and The Undertaker
April 30, 2000 at MCI Center in Washington, D.C. | Main event: WWE championship -- Triple H (c) vs. The Rock
April 25. 1999 at Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island | Main event: WWE championship -- Steve Austin (c) vs. The Rock