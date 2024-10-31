Cooper Kupp explains that he's looking to channel WWE legend "Undertaker" with his new hair and beard. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

After 20 years in the WWE ring, Randy Orton knows a thing or two about gym playlists -- and the Viper's workout soundtrack might be as varied as his moves in the ring.

In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Sheamus' "Celtic Warrior Workouts" on YouTube, Orton opened up about his love of rap music, specifically highlighting women artists.

"I love rap music, but not just any rap music. I love female rappers in here blowing my eardrums," Orton admitted with a grin.

The WWE superstar shouted out several artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and GloRilla. He even showed some hometown pride by mentioning St. Louis native Sexyy Red, and gave props to KenTheMan.

"I've got an extensive female rap artist playlist on my phone," he said. "They get my blood pumping, what can I say?"