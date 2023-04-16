The San Antonio Brahmas outlast the Orlando Guardians 25-23 to keep their XFL playoff hopes alive. (1:59)

The XFL playoff picture is coming into focus after a wild Week 9.

The Houston Roughnecks and their feared defense showed why they are the top team in the South Division with a victory over the Vegas Vipers, but home-field advantage throughout the XFL postseason goes to the D.C. Defenders.

The Defenders improved to 8-1 with a 28-26 win over the Arlington Renegades, holding on in overtime to secure the North Division title.

The Renegades losing meant the San Antonio Brahmas stayed alive for one more week after they survived an Orlando Guardians rally for a 25-23 win.

We keep you updated with the latest news, best highlights and most pivotal moments from this week in the XFL.

The Roughnecks entered Saturday's game having already clinched home-field advantage in the South Division, but had an uncharacteristically slow start. Houston turned the ball over on its first two possessions and trailed 12-0 midway through the second quarter.

Then the Roughnecks' defense stepped up.

Deandre Johnson knocked the ball out of Vegas quarterback Jalen McClendon's hand, and Tavante Beckett scooped up the fumble and ran 30 yards to the house, flipping into the end zone to spark the Roughnecks to victory.

Houston's D wasn't done after Johnson's score. Trailing 12-6 midway through the third quarter, Houston's Ajene Harris stripped Vegas wide receiver Martavis Bryant after a short gain and ran 13 yards into the end zone as the Roughnecks took a 13-12 lead they would not relinquish.

On a day when Houston quarterback Brandon Silvers struggled -- 16-for-27, 105 yards, two interceptions -- the rest of the Roughnecks stepped up. Max Borghi and Brycen Alleyne combined for 116 rushing yards and each scored a touchdown, while the defense scored two TDs, sacked McClendon four times and stopped the Vipers' late comeback attempt, forcing two incompletions from the Houston 18-yard line to end the game.

The Brahmas kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday thanks to a strong passing attack and timely defense.

Needing a win to stay alive in the South Division playoff race, quarterback Jack Coan threw for 302 yards and a touchdown while Drew Beasley returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown as San Antonio held on to beat the Orlando Guardians 25-23.

The Brahmas trailed 14-3 midway through the second quarter, but Coan led San Antonio to three straight scoring drives of over 70 yards.

Nick Holley had four catches for 105 yards, including a 34-yard grab right before halftime to set up Jacques Patrick's 6-yard touchdown run to bring San Antonio within 14-10.

Coan then orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 14-13. After the Brahmas forced a punt on the ensuing drive, Coan threw a 28-yard touchdown to Travis Toivonen that made it 19-14.

Up 19-17 in the fourth, Drew Beesley tipped a Quinten Dormady screen pass to himself and ran 20 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead. But the Guardians, who brought Deondre Francois back into the game at quarterback, cut the deficit to 25-23 on a 3-yard touchdown to Andrew Jamiel.

San Antonio stopped the two-point attempt, then ran out the clock to hold on for the victory. It wasn't until Sunday afternoon until the Brahmas would realize they would be alive for one more week.

The Defenders withstood a furious Renegades rally to clinch home-field advantage throughout the XFL postseason and hold on for 28-26 overtime win on Sunday.

Jordan Ta'amu's two-point conversion to Josh Hammond broke a 26-26 tie, then the Defenders broke up a Luis Perez pass to seal the victory.

Up 20-9 thanks to two Lucky Jackson touchdown catches, D.C. extended its lead when D.J. Swearinger returned a Luis Perez interception 62 yards to make it a 26-9 ballgame.

The Defenders were threatening to score again, driving into the red zone, but a Joe Powell interception started Arlington's furious rally. After a penalty negated Powell's pick-six, the Renegades scored on the first of De'Veon Smith's two rushing touchdowns to get within 11.

The Renegades then picked off D'Eriq King at the Arlington 25, then drove 67 yards downfield for another Smith touchdown with 1:20 to go.

On the ensuing fourth-and-15, Perez threw a 25-yard completion to Sal Cannella to extend possession. They won a challenge that otherwise would have led to a turnover on downs, then kicked a game-tying 27-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go to set up overtime.

With the loss, the Renegades need to either beat the Houston Roughnecks next Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+) or hope that the Brahmas lose to the Defenders on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+) in order to clinch a playoff spot.

Best plays

Punter shows off his arm

Orlando pulled out all the stops for this fake punt, where Mac Brown showed off he also has a cannon for an arm with a 69-yard completion to ... who else but KD Cannon (pun intended)?

Air Alleyne

Alleyne leapt from the 3-yard line over two defenders to score this incredible Roughnecks touchdown. He wasn't done, either, celebrating with a backflip.

Stayin' alive

For the fourth time this season, a team converted a fourth-and-15 make-it-take-it attempt. This was the first attempt for the Renegades, and it came at a perfect time.

THE @XFLRENEGADES HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN OR TIE THE GAME AFTER CONVERTING A 4TH AND 15‼️



Top tweets

Should we call Beelsey's interception the tip-six? Not only was it one of the most pivotal plays in the XFL this week, but it also captured the attention of The Rock.

One ☝🏾 for the D-line boys!! #TipPick6

Beesley 🏈

Quotes

"Look at the score!" Caliph Brice wants to make sure everyone knew about the Roughnecks win.

Safe to say we have some happy players on the field!!



The Brahmas were quietly -- perhaps not so quietly -- rooting for the Defenders to beat the Renegades to keep their playoff hopes alive. And with the Defenders' overtime victory, San Antonio's playoff dreams remain for one more week.