ESPN's Matt Walsh and Rohan Connolly discuss the weekend of footy action, in which all four new coaches secured the four points. (3:47)

For the first time in over 100 years a club has produced back-to-back different Coleman Medal winners, Charlie Curnow's 64 goals enough to back up Harry McKay's efforts in 2021. Can Carlton's twin towers do it again, or will someone else reign supreme in 2023?

10 - NICK LARKEY (NM)

8 - BEN BROWN (MEL)

8 - TOBY GREENE (GWS)

8 - CHARLIE CURNOW (CARL)

8 - JEREMY CAMERON (GEE)

7 - LOGAN MCDONALD (SYD)

6 - TOM LYNCH (RICH)

6 - CHARLIE DIXON (PA)

6 - JESSE HOGAN (GWS)

6 - TODD MARSHALL (PA)

5 - DARCY FOGARTY (ADEL)

5 - JOE DANIHER (BL)

5 - KYLE LANGFORD(ESS)

5 - BRODY MIHOCEK (COLL)

5 - MITCH OWENS (STK)

5 - JOSH RACHELE (ADEL)