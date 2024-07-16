'Astonished': Players baffled by AFL tackle bans

Following the controversial suspensions of Charlie Cameron and Toby Bedford this weekend, ESPN's Jake Michaels turned the blowtorch on the Match Review Office. (3:00)

Open Extended Reactions

AFL players have expressed frustration around the policing of tackling after Brisbane's Charlie Cameron and GWS forward Toby Bedford were slapped with three-match bans for making "perfect'' tackles.

Cameron, Bedford and Gold Coast midfielder Alex Davies are all challenging three-match bans at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Editor's Picks Cameron cops three-match ban on day of carnage AAP

Are the Bombers tough enough? Can the Swans deal with Lachie Neale? ESPN staff 1 Related

Gun forward Cameron is due to miss crunch matches against Sydney, Gold Coast and St Kilda after he ran in to tackle West Coast's Liam Duggan and drove the Eagles co-captain backwards.

Duggan hit the back of his head on the turf and was subbed out of Sunday's game with concussion.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, drawing a three-match ban.

Josh Dunkley is one of a number of players to speak up about the MRO's findings. Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane teammate Josh Dunkley didn't think Cameron could have done anything to change the outcome.

"It's a tough one. I was right there as a player and I obviously didn't know the outcome of what happened to Duggan, but I thought it was the perfect tackle," Dunkley said on Tuesday.

"I was telling him, he was a bit rattled by it instantly, but I said, and the umpire, everyone was saying at the time that it was a perfect tackle.

"So it's a very harsh penalty, but I mean, what do you do? It's hard to know as a player these days.

"Personally I go into tackles now worried about what the outcome's going to be.

"So you're very hesitant in what you're doing and I feel like that's going to impact everyone across the competition because guys are going to potentially hold back a little bit, and I don't know if that's what we want."

GWS are challenging Bedford's rough-conduct ban, which was graded the same as Cameron's.

Bedford pinned Tim Taranto's arms in a fourth-quarter tackle and the Richmond midfielder's head hit the ground as the pair fell forward.

Taranto appeared dazed when he got up and did not pass a concussion test.

Giants defender Lachie Whitfield expressed similar feelings to Dunkley.

"We're all a bit shocked by the three weeks," Whitfeld said.

"When I read that ... I was honestly astonished.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

"We are trying to avoid the head knocks and the tackles and all that, and I understand that there's a duty of care for the player, but there's only so much you can do in (Bedford's) situation.

"He's done pretty much the perfect tackle and his whole body's in the air, and he's got momentum going through it and it's just really hard for him to stop that when Tim was falling forward.

"I don't really know what else you're meant to do when you're tackling from behind."

Gold Coast's Davies was charged with forceful front-on contact after bumping Lachie Jones in the head while the Port player was bent over the ball.

The incident was classified as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Davies' Suns teammate Malcolm Rosas Jr has accepted a one-match ban for striking Logan Evans with an off-the-ball elbow.