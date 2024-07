Injury scares as Blues outlast plucky Kangaroos

Open Extended Reactions

Charlie Curnow has kicked four goals to help Carlton end a two-match losing skid and reclaim outright second spot on the AFL ladder with a 19-point win over North Melbourne.

The Blues were made to fight all the way but steadied late in the contest to secure an important 16.11 (107) to 14.4 (88) win at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Coleman Medal leader Curnow kicked three goals in his side's crucial third-quarter surge and was involved in an engrossing battle with Griffin Logue, who returned after more than a year out with a knee injury.

The Blues were too strong for the Kangas at Marvel Stadium. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Tom De Koning sent a scare through the Blues' camp when he hobbled off with a sore left foot during the first quarter and spent an extended period in the change room.

The No.1 ruckman eventually returned to the action but was below his best and outpointed by direct opponent Tristan Xerri.

Sam Walsh, who missed the start of the season with a recurrence of his previous back injury, was also sore after a series of heavy collisions but was one of Carlton's best with 25 disposals.

Captain Patrick Cripps (29 disposals, nine clearances) and George Hewett (22, eight) were also influential in the middle, while small forwards Matt Owies and Jesse Motlop kicked three goals each.

Harry Sheezel (34 touches, two goals) starred for North, Charlie Comben and Paul Curtis kicked three majors each and Xerri had game-high tallies of 11 clearances, 10 tackles and 43 hit-outs.

The contest pitted second against second-bottom and it was the underdogs who started better, with Sheezel snapping a brilliant opening goal.

Xerri and Jy Simpkin helped give the Kangaroos clearance ascendancy as De Koning headed to Carlton's change room for assessment on his foot.

Comben kick-started a second-quarter surge for North with the first two goals of the term, and they led by a game-high 18 points when Curtis snared his second major.

Motlop kicked two quick goals in time-on to keep the Blues in touch but Comben added his third after the siren to restore an 11-point buffer at the main break.

North led by 17 points when mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle kicked the first goal after halftime, but Carlton flicked a switch and piled on the next five consecutive majors.

They never trailed from there, though the Kangaroos made them work for a hard-fought victory.

North trailed by eight points and had some momentum when a harsh 50-metre penalty was paid against Darcy Tucker, allowing Adam Saad to kick a steadying goal with less than eight minutes left.

Another free kick gave Harry McKay the next goal moments later and the Blues were safe.

Carlton next face a short break into a clash with Port Adelaide on Friday night, while North Melbourne host Geelong in Hobart on Saturday.