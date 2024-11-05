Every club's X-factor for the 2024 AFLW finals series

Open Extended Reactions

Every year, each team has a big-time player who steps up to deliver on the big stage -- what we call an X-factor.

Finals games are like no other; there's a unique atmosphere, with every player on the field focused on one thing: the premiership cup. Sometimes, all it takes is one player standing tall in the big moments to win it all. Look back at Bre Koenen's campaign for Brisbane last year -- she stepped up when her team needed her most and reaped the rewards.

So, who are the X-factors that could shape this upcoming finals series? Here's one player from each of the eight teams who could spark their side in November.

Every club's X-factor this AFLW finals series. Getty/Images

North Melbourne -- Jas Garner

Jas Garner is a standout in arguably the best team in the competition. She causes havoc in the centre but can also make a significant impact on the scoreboard. Currently ranked equal 5th in the competition's goal-kicking, Garner is a long and powerful kick, averaging 4.1 inside 50s per game. The 30-year-old is a must-tag player, yet no one has been able to stop her.

While some players fold under pressure, others rise to the occasion. In Round 9, Adelaide and North Melbourne faced off in a finals preview, and when the game was on the line, it was Garner who stepped up. She recorded 27 disposals, kicked two goals, and laid eight tackles, showcasing her killer instinct. Her efforts in attack are matched by her defensive work, averaging an impressive 7.4 tackles and a massive 19 pressure acts per game. Since their heartbreaking Grand Final defeat, North Melbourne, led by Garner, has been on a redemption tour. Beware of the Roos and their star player.

Jas Garner and North Melbourne are seeking revenge in 2024. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hawthorn -- Eliza West

Hawthorn is considered the most improved team in the competition, following an off-season of significant changes that included a new coach, a new game style, and some very valuable recruits -- one of whom is Eliza West. Having a career-best season, West is criminally underrated for her contributions to Hawthorn's success. Averaging an impressive 8.3 tackles, 10.1 ground ball gets, and 21 pressure acts per game, she is every bit a hard-nosed midfielder.

With finals and premiership experience from her previous club, Melbourne, she is expected to bring invaluable support to a young and inexperienced Hawthorn team. The 27-year-old offers a versatile midfield presence, whether breaking open the game or applying a hard tag. West has already flourished this season, so just imagine what her finals series could look like.

Brisbane -- Belle Dawes

At only 23, Belle Dawes is a two-time premiership player for the Brisbane Lions, known as her team's 'barometer'. One of the hardest-working players, Dawes is a dynamic midfielder poised to have a major influence on Brisbane's finals campaign. Despite being one of the smallest players on the field, she could be the fiercest, averaging 16 pressure acts, 6.6 tackles, and 8.6 ground ball gets per game -- nothing is out of reach for Dawes. Her work rate and endurance set the standard for her teammates, and she's a player built for finals football.

Dawes never shies away from the moment; in Round 7, she took home the Q-Clash Medal, finishing the game with 27 disposals (21 contested) in a match that meant so much. She delivered a dynamic performance with eight intercept possessions and seven tackles in an all-round display. In just her second season in a full-time midfield role, she is ready to be unleashed in finals.

Belle Dawes of the Brisbane Lions. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Adelaide -- Niamh Kelly

The Adelaide Crows have a star-studded lineup, and year after year, they make it deep into the finals series. It's hard to pick just one standout with players like Ebony Marinoff, Danielle Ponter, Anne Hatchard, and Chelsea Randall all on the same team. However, there's a player on the wing named Niamh Kelly who might be the most dangerous of them all. Kelly is arguably one of the best wingers in the competition and has made a major impact on Adelaide's success.

A hard-running, two-way player, she helps her team transition seamlessly and punishes on turnovers. Averaging nine pressure acts per game (4.3 defensive), she is an underrated, unsung hero for the Crows. Time and again, fans have seen her use her speed to create scoring opportunities for both her teammates and herself. The outside run of Niamh Kelly is something opposition teams should watch out for in November.

Niamh Kelly at her absolute best 🎯 pic.twitter.com/lpe9J2p7Vy — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) October 13, 2024

Fremantle -- Aisling McCarthy

The Dockers made a few key additions in the offseason, but their best might have come from their cross-town rival. Aisling McCarthy is having a career-best season and is solidifying her place as a candidate for recruit of the year. Vital to Fremantle's resurgence into finals, McCarthy is averaging 22.3 disposals, 7.9 tackles, and 4.5 clearances per game.

The combination of what looks to be an All-Australian ruck in Mim Strom and McCarthy is a daunting sight for any opposition. She has an immediate impact in games. In Round 9 against the Giants, the Irish player recorded nine disposals, 198 meters gained, and one goal in the first quarter alone, including a goal in the opening minute. A clear standout in every Fremantle game this year, it's McCarthy's fearless approach, ball-winning strength, and determination that make her an X-factor in this finals series.

Port Adelaide -- Matilda Scholz

Having a 19-year-old as one of Port Adelaide's key players highlights the Power's wave of youth entering this finals series and their bright future. With one of the youngest lists heading into the back end of the season, Matilda Scholz stands out in one of the most crucial positions on the field. Scholz understands her strength and has plenty of it for a young player; her aerial ability makes her a significant presence in the air. In Round 8, she took a mark-of-the-year contender in the forward line.

Finals games are like no other, and when a team needs someone to step up, they look for a player who can be thrown into any position, depending on the game's demands, and Scholz is that player. Defensively, she averages 5.1 pressure acts in the defensive half, along with 21.7 hit-outs in the ruck, and 2.5 score involvements per game. Port Adelaide narrowly beat the 16th-placed Giants in Round 10, and the key difference was clear: Matilda Scholz wasn't playing.

Richmond -- Mon Conti

It's hard to deny that the reigning AFLW best and fairest MVP, Monique Conti, is Richmond's X-factor this finals series. The Tigers' ball movement often starts in the middle when Conti gets her hands on the football; her high IQ and ability to involve teammates make her incredibly impressive.

Conti doesn't need many possessions to make an impact, each disposal is highly effective and nearly flawless. That said, she's also averaging an impressive 26.1 disposals this season. Her hard running and precise kicking at speed create opportunities for forwards like Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser, who capitalise on her efforts. Conti is pure class and a big reason why the Tigers are back in the finals this year.

Essendon -- Maddy Prespakis

The Bombers suffered a major blow on the eve of the finals series when their captain, Bonnie Toogood, was ruled out. The question on everyone's mind was: who will step up? Coach Natalie Wood's decision to push Ellyse Gamble forward, as she did the last time her star forward was sidelined, seemed effective. But it's not only Toogood's scoring presence that needs replacing; her leadership, game IQ, and big-time playmaking ability are also crucial -- Prespakis is more than capable of filling that role.

Prespakis is an elite ball-winner with exceptional clearance skills, whose strength around the contest wears down opponents. Averaging 24.7 disposals and five clearances per game, she provides a crucial link for the Bombers across the ground. With Grand Final experience from 2019 with Carlton and match-winning ability, when Prespakis is firing, so will the Bombers.