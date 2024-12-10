Open Extended Reactions

Collingwood's off-field overhaul continues with the AFL club naming Charlie Gardiner as their new football boss.

Joining the Magpies after six years as an administrator for Sydney, Gardiner was announced as Graham Wright's successor on Tuesday.

The former Geelong and St Kilda player had been the head of football at the Swans before returning to Melbourne earlier this year for family reasons.

He remained with the club as a legal counsel, while former GWS coach Leon Cameron succeeded him as football boss.

Collingwood had reportedly considered Brisbane football manager Danny Daly, Fremantle great Peter Bell, Adelaide list manager Justin Reid and Port Adelaide's Chris Davies before landing on Gardiner.

"I am excited to join Collingwood, a club with such rich history and passionate supporter base," Gardiner said in a club statement.

"I look forward to getting to know the people that make up this club and build on what is already a strong and well-placed football program and hopefully contribute to future success."

Gardiner will start the role next year, joining new list manager Justin Leppitsch.

"We are delighted to have Charlie join Collingwood, leading our AFL football department," Magpies CEO Craig Kelly said in a statement.

Collingwood's new footy boss Charlie Gardiner. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Charlie played a key role in shaping the Swans' football strategy with proven success."

Gardiner's incoming arrival at the Magpies is part of an ongoing rebuild since the 2023 premiership.

Long-time recruiting boss Derek Hine departed last week following what the club described as a mutual decision to part ways, while interim football boss Brendon Bolton left for St Kilda.

Wright, the mastermind behind the 2023 premiership, quit the Magpies following a leave of absence this year and is set to become Carlton's next chief via a handover plan with Brian Cook.

Collingwood president Jeff Brown will also leave the club at the end of the year, citing a desire to focus on his health.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley thanked Charlie for his services.

"Charlie was instrumental in helping the club navigate through the challenges of the COVID seasons, which laid the foundations for a return to the grand final in 2022," said Harley.

"Charlie is a person of the utmost integrity with a great blend of commercial acumen and football nous."

Gardiner said he enjoyed his six years at the Swans.

"I have absolutely loved my time at the Swans. I have met some remarkable people across the club, and I have been fortunate to share some great experiences with players and staff during my time," he said.

"The club is well placed for the future with great staff and players and I will watch what the future holds with interest."