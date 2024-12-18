Not going anywhere: Young a Docker until 2033

Open Extended Reactions

Hayden Young has signed a monster six-year extension to stay at Fremantle until 2033, becoming the longest-contracted player in the AFL.

The 23-year-old was already locked in for three more seasons after signing a four-year deal in 2022, before committing to the extension on Wednesday.

He is the only player in the AFL to be contracted until 2033, having turned his back on exploring free agency at the end of his previous deal.

Hayden Young has signed a monster extension with the Dockers. Paul Kane/Getty Images

GWS defender Sam Taylor, Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee and Western Bulldogs star Aaron Naughton are among five players who are signed until 2032.

Gold Coast young gun Mac Andrew signed a five-year contract from 2025 in September, which will be extended by another four years to 2034 if targets are met.

Young, who moved to Fremantle from Victoria after being drafted in 2019, will be 32 by the end of his new contract.

"When I got drafted, I had never been to Fremantle, didn't know anything about it, but I suppose as a young kid I admired players who played at one club," Young said in a club statement.

"In the five years that I've been here, I've really fallen in love, and I'm super excited that this is where I'm going to be staying for the rest of my career.

"We've had a few frustrating seasons where we've been close but haven't quite got there yet.

"I certainly feel like we're heading in the right direction, and it will be so much more rewarding when we do reach the pinnacle after being there through the hard yards and putting in all the effort.

"We want to be the first players to hold up a premiership cup for Fremantle and bring it back to the town."

Young has become a crucial cog in the Dockers machine after making the move from defence into the midfield.

Missing just one game this season, he averaged 23.8 disposals, five clearances and kicked 13 goals.

He capped his career-best season with an All-Australian extended squad nod and finished third in the club best and fairest.

"The next step for me is to be a consistent player," Young said.

"The goal is to back that up week in, week out, and keep supporting the other mids.

"I feel like we've got a really strong midfield group, and we all complement each other really well."