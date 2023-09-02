How can Asian basketball close the gap to the rest of the world? (2:23)

Philippines salvaged some measure of pride by crushing China 96-75 to end its FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign on an emphatic note in front of a passionate crowd.

Jordan Clarkson exploded for 34 points, including 24 during an explosive third quarter where Gilas outscored their rivals 34-11 to break the game wide open.

It was the first win by a Philippine team over China at the senior level in a FIBA-sanctioned tournament since the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup, and the biggest at this level.

Gilas thus finished its campaign with a 1-4 mark, winning its first World Cup game since beating Senegal in 2014 and avoiding the ignominy of becoming the first host in 41 years to go winless.

"It feels good," Clarkson said. "It's been a tough tournament but we kept fighting.

"We really wanted to end this on the right note. We might not see the same guys in the locker room after this. But at the same time we wanted to show heart and fight."

Chot Reyes, who announced he would be stepping down from his role as coach during the post-game press conference, said the team did not have any tactical discussions before the game: "We had just had two words on our board before the game. We didn't have any Xs or Os. We just had two words: 'dig deep.'

"We reminded the players that no matter the weather, being essentially a no-bearing game, the crowd still came to watch. And I told them, 'Let's make sure we end this with a gift for the Filipino people for their continued belief and their support for the team. And so I said, to be able to do that we have to dig deep."

China coach Aleksandar Djordjevic said his team lost focus in the third quarter following Clarkson's barrage of three-pointers.

"Congratulations to the Philippine team," said Djordjevic. "I think they took advantage of our loss of focus and concentration and understanding how we should have played the third quarter.

"They just did what we were preparing for them not to do. We just settled with some quick shots on our side."

JC's epic third quarter

The first half was nip and tuck, with China holding a slim 40-39 lead. The visitors scored the first four points of the third to stretch their lead to five before Gilas knotted it up again at 48 following a Clarkson basket.

Then Clarkson singlehandedly turned the game around.

First, he assisted on a Rhenz Abando basket that gave Gilas the lead for good at 51-48. He then scored eight straight points to make it 59-48.

After a China timeout and basket, Abando scored again to make it 61-50. Clarkson then proceeded to score four straight three-point shots to pad Gilas' lead to 73-50. By the time his fourth triple ripped through cords, the Big Dome was rocking.

"The basket just felt big at that point," he said. "I just got a good flow. All Cup, guys have been hounding me and been aggressive and not able to get free and get the shots and rhythm I'm used to taking. But in that third quarter, my teammates kept finding me. I got good looks and just able to knock them down.

"And the energy from the crowd, honestly. When you start hearing that, as loud as it was, it's kind of hard to calm me down at that time. I stayed hot. The crowd was just amazing. There was so much energy in there and we just really wanted to gift them with a win."

From the 6:08 mark of the third up to the end of that quarter, Gilas outscored China 27-3. Clarkson had 20 of those points and assisted on three more.

It was his most dominant performance over a single quarter thus far in the tournament.

His World Cup is officially over, but Clarkson left the door open for a return stint to Gilas in the future.

"Yeah, I think so," he replied when asked if he still saw himself playing in the next World Cup in 2027, when he will be 35. "Thirty-five isn't too old. I still feel young.

"I'm still out here to compete. I don't think this is my last performance in this jersey. I got more time and still can hoop. Hopefully when that time comes down the line I might be able to put this jersey on again."

OQT beckons

With the win, Gilas is sure to finish between 21st and 24th and second in their group, which qualifies them for participation in the Olympic qualifying tournament, where the final four slots for the Paris Olympics will be determined.

The OQT is scheduled early next year, but the big question for now is who will coach the team after Reyes' resignation.

For sure, the OQT will have tougher competition, since Gilas will have to compete with other teams that did not make it to the World Cup such as Argentina and Croatia and others that did not qualify in this World Cup.