PBA players, coaches voice support for LA Tenorio

PBA players and coaches took to social media to voice support for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel guard LA Tenorio, who said Tuesday he is preparing to undergo treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer.

Teammate Jared Dillinger, PBA rivals Chris Ross of the San Miguel Beermen, Gabe Norwood of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser of the TNT Tropang Giga and Diego Dario of the Meralco Bolts and Bolts assistant coach Luigi Trillo and Blackwater Bossing head coach Ariel Vanguardia were among those who tweeted their support for Tenorio.

Long the epitome of longevity and durability, Tenorio recently saw his Iron Man streak of consecutive games played end at 744 after he missed Barangay Ginebra's game against the Meralco Bolts on March 1 due to what the team said was a recurrence of his groin injury. Prior to that he had played sparingly, seeing action only for around five or six minutes per contest. He stayed away from the games until last Sunday, when he showed up in the players' area for the Kings' Governors' Cup quarterfinal game against the NLEX Road Warriors. He was seen talking individually to a few players and coaches from different teams.

"I would like to issue a statement about my health status by firstly apologizing to my teammates, some coaches, the PBA, the fans, the media and even some friends," Tenorio said in a statement published on the PBA's official website Tuesday. "As most of you are aware I have been nursing a minor injury since the Finals last January. I used that as the reason for my sudden absence. My sincerest apologies to all.

"With my profession in sports tied in health and entertainment, it will be very difficult to keep the real reason a secret any longer and will only lead to unnecessary gossips, fake news (and) misinterpretations.

"I was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The initial testing three weeks ago led me to instantly miss practices and games. I have completed my surgery last week and will soon undergo treatment for the next few months."

Prior to the Bolts game, Tenorio had not missed a single PBA game since joining the league in 2006 as the fourth overall pick by the San Miguel Beermen. He has won eight championships with the Alaska Aces and Barangay Ginebra and has been named Finals MVP four times.

"I have given not only 17 full years to the PBA, but have dedicated my whole life to basketball. I have committed my body and health for the love of the game," the statement continued. "It has been my passion and love. Sadly, there are things beyond one's control. But with my FAITH, I am lifting everything to God now and I believe there is a higher purpose as I go through this part of my life. I am not yet retiring from the game I love, and with the help of the best doctors in the Philippines and Singapore, I BELIEVE I can touch a basketball once more and return stronger.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people who have been helping me in this journey. I am truly blessed to be part of the San Miguel Family - Boss RSA's undying support and sincere care has been truly a Godsend. Boss Alfrancis Chua - my family and I appreciate you, thank you for everything.

"Lastly, to all, as much as I greatly appreciate everyone's well-wishes and messages of support and prayers - for my children's well-being, in this social media and internet era, I am humbly asking everyone's respect for my family to go through this journey privately and discreetly as much as possible. Together with my family and loved ones, you are all my strength, inspiration and what drives me to be the best person I can ever be, physically, mentally, and spiritually. I will see everyone very, very soon.