2024 PBA Season 49 Mock Draft: Who stands out in this class?

There 70 players will hope to hear their names called during this year's PBA Draft on Sunday in Makati.

A mix of local college standouts, former overseas imports, and exciting Fil-foreigners are ready to make a name for themselves in the PBA. It's a noticeably deeper class when compared to recent years -- with the top half of the draft having the potential to produce bonafide stars or uber role players.

Here's our look at a mock draft for the first round -- factoring in the best talent available, team fit and need.

1. Converge Fiber Xers: Justine Baltazar (6-foot-8, Forward/Center)

In the past few years, Baltazar proved he could dominate at the collegiate level. He feasted against semi-pros and former pros as part of the national team. Now it's his time to prove that he can find success in the PBA. Baltazar's average of 14.5 points per game (52% FG, 12% 3-PT, 69% FT) in the Maharlika Pilipinas League (MPBL) aren't astounding. Still, his upside as a versatile big paired with another budding star in Justin Arana, should put Converge in a better position to compete and bounce back from a miserable season.

2. Blackwater Bossings: Sedrick Barefield (6-2, Guard)

2024 PBA Draft Order 1. Converge Fiber Xers 2. Blackwater Bossings 3. Terrafirma Dyip 4. Phoenix Fuel Masters 5. NorthPort Batang Pier 6. NLEX Road Warriors 7. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters* 8. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 9. Magnolia Hotshots 10. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 11. Meralco Bolts 12. San Miguel Beermen *Acquired from TNT via Blackwater

From Stanley Pringle to Mikey Williams, Barefield might be the next dynamic scoring guard in the PBA. His recent play for Taiwan P-League's Fubon Braves in the East Asia Super League (EASL) was as stout as it can get, with averages of 17.8 points on an efficient 59.4 true shooting percentage. Barefield also played in Lithuania and Greece, as well as for both the NBA Summer League and NBA G-League. For Blackwater -- which badly needs a go-to guy offensively after losing Rey Nambatac via trade -- Barefield could be the game-changer that they need.

3. Terrafirma Dyip: Kai Ballungay (6-7, Forward)

Terrafirma can continue bolstering their young and competitive team by with Ballungay. He was consistently an elite play-finisher in two years with the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Whether you slot him as the roll man or if he pops out off pick-and-rolls, Ballungay is perfect for the role because of his high basketball IQ. Juami Tiongson and Stephen Holt's scoring prowess can certainly draw two on the ball, having the 22-year-old forward should make other teams think twice about employing that tactic.

4. Phoenix Fuel Masters: Evan Nelle (5-11, Point Guard)

Nelle should thrive in Phoenix's offense. He led De La Salle University -- coached by former Fuel Masters coach Topex Robinson - to a championship in part because of the team's pace in UAAP Season 86. Meanwhile, Phoenix was third in the same category in the last Philippine Cup. As they try to regain their form in the Commisioners' Cup, where they reached the semifinals for only the third time in franchise history, Phoenix could use one of the best local collegiate playmakers to jumpstart and stabilize a mediocre offense.

5. NorthPort Batang Pier: RJ Abarrientos (5-10, Guard)

RJ Abarrientos' experience with Gilas and abroad would make him an immediate contributor. Paul Ryan Tan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The missing piece that could make NorthPort a dark horse contender might be a lead guard who can create for himself and his teammates. That makes Abarrientos the perfect fit here. With a lot of experience already playing on the international stage, NorthPort could trust him with a significant role immediately. A breakout season for Arvin Tolentino, solid rookie campaigns from Zavier Lucero and Cade Flores, and good play from Joshua Munzon and William Navarro resulted in just a sixth-ranked offense for NorthPort. Adding a dependable facilitator and scorer in Abarrientos, could provide the jolt the Batang Pier needs. Who knows, he can be just like his tito Johnny A.

6. NLEX Road Warriors: Caelan Tiongson (6-5, Power Forward)

There could be concerns since Tiongson hasn't suited up in the Taiwan P-League for the past two years. When fully healthy, a backcourt of Robert Bolick and Kevin Alas can surely hang with the best of them, and Tiongson's addition could shore up the lack of reliable bigs on the Road Warriors' lineup (worst in terms of rebounding in the Philippine Cup). His versatility and defensive prowess would significantly boost a team that struggled on that end last conference (111.6 defensive rating -- third-worst mark).

7. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters: Dave Ildefonso (6-3, Guard/Forward)

It would be nice to see siblings play for the same team, right? Besides this feel-good story, the younger Ildefonso has a proven pedigree. He played as an Asian import in the Korean Basketball League for Suwon KT. Although minutes were hard to come by during his stint, the hope is that Ildefonso can continue to pop -- as seen in his 48.8% shooting on 2s and a threat to knock down catch-and-shoot triples (35.6%). The Elasto Painters had one of the more potent offenses in the Philippine Cup and adding Ildefonso would further enhance their scoring depth.

8. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters: Jonnel Policarpio (6-5, Forward)

After watching Policarpio play for one season with DLSU, at some point, he had an idea that he would fit on a Yeng Guiao-coached team. His versatility at the forward position makes him an intriguing prospect, as he can be utilized in different roles on both ends of the floor. The averages of 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 41/26/57 splits do not scream a future star in the making. But with proper guidance and a focus on improving his shooting efficiency, Policarpio could become a valuable asset to any team.

9. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots: Jerom Lastimosa (5-11, Point Guard)

After multiple seasons of being on the cusp of clinching a PBA championship, it only feels right that Magnolia starts thinking about the future. Lastimosa proved during five years at Adamson that he could be the focus of an offense. He averaged 15 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists on 40/26/76 shooting splits, and 1.21 stocks (steals + blocks) per game in UAAP Season 85. We have yet to see him return to his old form since his ACL injury, but his past performance shows Lastimosa could become a cornerstone guard for Magnolia.

10. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel: CJ Cansino (6-2, Guard/Forward)

CJ Cansino could be a good fit for a Ginebra squad that needs scoring depth at wing. UAAP Media Bureau

Injuries to Jeremiah Gray and Jamie Malonzo forced Ginebra to roll out 3-guard lineups for most of the Philippine Cup. Though the same health concerns could be said about Cansino, it's always good to have high-caliber options at wing. Ginebra does not need a high-volume scorer; instead, they would prefer a guy who can consistently nail a given role. If Cansino can make shots or attack closeouts against a tilted defense and become a willing passer -- then it's precisely what Ginebra needs.

11. Meralco Bolts: DJ Mitchell (6-0, Guard)

The defending Philippine Cup champions prided themselves as a great defensive team and allowed just 103.6 points per 100 possessions -- good for second best. There remains room for improvement in their 3-point shooting, which is only at 32% - and that's where Mitchell slots in perfectly. Playing for the Manila Stars in the current MPBL season, he is 40.6% from deep on a good volume of 5.8 attempts. Boosting an already loaded squad with a guy who can help you hit shots when asked upon should continue to put Meralco as one of the league's perennial contenders.

12. San Miguel Beermen: CJ Payawal (6-5, Guard/Forward)

There should be a template for how San Miguel should build a roster alongside multiple-time MVP June Mar Fajardo: Have enough floor spacers to maximize his dominance in the paint. Payawal shot 36.2% from deep (on 5.7 attempts) in his one year with the UE Red Warriors in UAAP Season 85 and 34.2% (on 4.2 attempts) with the Valenzuela Classics in the ongoing MPBL season. The Beermen rank as the best outside shooting team in the PBA (35.5 3FG%) so one thing's guaranteed for Payawal: Open looks will be there, and his shooting could be amplified in this type of offense.