Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona offered Chelsea's Nkunku

Janusz Michallik reacts to Gabriel Jesus scoring five goals in a week from two matches vs. Crystal Palace. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Could out-of-favour Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku get an escape route to Barcelona? Meanwhile, Manchester United are linked with Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Amorim admits: Man United in 'tough moment'

- Arsenal 'worried' after Saka injury vs. Palace

- Navas retires after Sevilla defeat to Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Leeds keeper Illan Meslier. Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket

TRENDING RUMORS

- Christopher Nkunku has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea this season, restricted to just two Premier League starts. The 27-year-old forward has instead been part of the "second string" team in the UEFA Conference League, scoring seven goals in seven starts. The former RB Leipzig player wants to play a bigger role, and could seek a move. Diario Sport reports that agent Pini Zahavi has offered the player to Barcelona, and he could take a pay cut to make the transfer happen. Barcelona would only be interested in a loan in January, but could explore a permanent switch next summer.

- Manchester United are looking at new goalkeeping options to rival André Onana for the No. 1 jersey, and Leeds United's Illan Meslier is a top target, according to The Sun. United's goalkeeper scout Tony Coton has been watching the 24-year-old Frenchman for two seasons and believes Meslier could be a long-term solution for the Reds. Meslier has played over 240 games for Leeds, including 12 clean sheets in his 22 Championship appearances this season, the league's second-best tally. United are also monitoring Botafogo keeper John, 28, as an alternative.

- Harry Maguire is a target for both Napoli and Galatasaray, according to Ekrem Konur. Maguire, 31, is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from Jan. 1 as a result of his existing Man United contract coming to an end in June, and the Italian side lead the chase. Maguire is yet to agree a contract extension, and he isn't a regular in Amorim's starting lineup either, which means he could be open to a new challenge. Napoli boss Antonio Conte has already had a great deal of joy from midfielder Scott McTominay, who joined the club from United last summer, and Maguire could join his former teammate for the 2025-26 campaign if the Italian wins the battle to sign the England international.

- Contrary to rumors, Luis Díaz is not planning on leaving Liverpool anytime soon, so says Florian Plettenberg. The 27-year-old winger enjoys a "very good relationship" with Reds boss Arne Slot, and feels very comfortable at the club. Díaz is under contract at Anfield until 2027, having joined the club in January 2022 from Porto. Since then, the Colombian international has played over 80 times for Liverpool in the Premier League, scoring 23 goals - including Sunday's impressive brace against Tottenham Hotspur.

- Real Madrid could target AC Milan's Theo Hernández in their bid to sign a new left-back, TeamTalk reports. While the Serie A giants are actively discussing his contract renewal, they are also open to the idea of letting Hernández leave the club if they receive a sizable offer. The 27-year-old's current Milan deal expires in June 2027, meaning they could soon opt to cash in rather than letting him exit on a free transfer.

- Vitor Roque, who plays for Real Betis on loan from Barcelona, is a target for Brazilian side Palmeiras, according to Brazilian source UOL. The Brazilian club have contacted the 19-year-old striker's representatives about a move in January, which could be complicated given his spell at Betis. However, Palmeiras hope a fee of €20 million, plus bonuses, may help to facilitate the switch.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Marsden looks at Barcelona's chances of getting Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku.

Ignoring the financial problems and the recruitment difficulties, Barcelona are desperate to add bodies in attack - both short-term and long-term. Dependency on the same front three this season (Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal) has led to fatigue and, more recently, injuries. Someone with Christopher Nkunku's versatility could really help in that regard. As things stand, Ferran Torres, who is only just back from injury himself, is the only experienced backup forward. Looking ahead to next season, Barça also need to invest in their frontline. With Lewandowski now 36, it's no secret they need to find a way to replace his goals next summer. They also want to add width on the left. Nico Williams remains a target but the price could prove prohibitive. Nkunku, who shares an agent with Barça coach Hansi Flick and Lewandowski, may not be their first choice, but he could easily become the most cost-effective option available to them.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid are waiting for an answer to their contract offer to Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who is due to be a free agent in the summer. The deal on the table is final and will not be increased by Los Blancos. (Diario AS)

- Brighton will demand at least £60 million if Liverpool firm up their reported interest in striker Joao Pedro. (Football Insider)

- Inter Milan want to sign Nico Paz from Como. To make it happen, they are prepared to offer Francesco Pio Esposito as part of the deal. However, former club Real Madrid have an option to re-sign 20-year-old midfielder Paz. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Joao Cancelo is eager for another move to Barcelona despite an inconsistent loan spell at the club in 2023-24. He currently plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Hilal. (Diario Sport)

- Claudio Echeverri has bid farewell to River Plate as he is set to join Manchester City in January. The Argentine attacking midfielder signed for City earlier this year but stayed with River, and is now ready to move to England. (ESPN Argentina)

- Barcelona have decided to move on Frenkie De Jong, who is into the last 18 months of his contract, by the summer at the latest. (Relevo)

- Oscar changes plans to return to Brazil and is considering rejoining São Paulo after 14 years. (ESPN Brasil)

- Newcastle are one of a number of clubs interested in Barcelona central defender Eric Garcia, who is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou. (Diario Sport)

- Leicester City hope to sign Argentina under-20 captain Valentin Gomez, a 21-yer-old centre-back, from Velez Sarsfield for £8m. (The Sun)

- Flamengo have decided not to renew David Luiz's contract and he will become a free agent at the end of the month. (ESPN Brasil)

- Crystal Palace will make a move to sign German midfielder Jan-Niklas Beste from Benfica next month. (Sky Sport Switzerland)

- Newcastle will allow striker Callum Wilson to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle are on high alert after finding out that defensive target Fikayo Tomori could be ready to leave AC Milan. (TeamTalk)

- Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been offered to two Serie A clubs in recent days. (Nicolo Schira)

- Tottenham have approached to sign Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey. (Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke)

- Inter, Juventus and Napoli are all monitoring Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli. The 28-year-old's current deal expires in June 2026. (Calciomercato)

- Tottenham have joined the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who is attracting interest from several Premier League sides. (Ekrem Konur)

- Vitória de Guimarães head coach Rui Borges is set to replace João Pereira as manager of Sporting CP. (Record)

- Patrick Wimmer won't be leaving Wolfsburg in January despite attracting interest from several clubs. The Austrian winger is under contract until June 2027. (Valentin Furlan)

- Talisca to Fenerbahçe is at the "final stage", with terms currently being concluded over a loan deal that will run until June 2025. Al-Nassr will continue to contribute towards the 30-year-old's salary. (Nicolo Schira)

- Preston North End are in talks with Nottingham Forest over the possibility of cancelling Josh Bowler's loan deal at Deepdale. (Lancashire Post)