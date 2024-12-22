Sid Lowe explains why Jesus Navas is such a rarity in sports following his 18-season career with Sevilla. (1:38)

Jesús Navas played the last LaLiga game of his 21-year career on Sunday, coming on as a substitute for Sevilla in their 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Winger Navas, 39 -- who is Sevilla and Spain's most decorated player -- will officially retire when his contract expires on Dec. 31.

The Sevilla captain made his debut in November 2003 and won four Europa Leagues with the club, as well as being part of the Spain squads which won the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012 and Euro 2024.

Navas received a guard of honor from both teams before kickoff at the Bernabéu on Sunday, was handed a commemorative shirt by Madrid captain Luka Modric, and was later introduced as a second-half substitute when he was also applauded by the Madrid fans as he entered the action.

Navas has been troubled by a persistent hip injury in recent years. He made his last start for Sevilla in their 1-0 home win over Celta Vigo on Dec. 14, and will say goodbye to fans at an event at their Estadio Sánchez Pizjuán on Dec. 30.

The veteran made 705 appearances for Sevilla over 18 seasons, as well as a four-year spell at Manchester City -- playing 183 games -- between 2013 and 2017.

Navas' 15 trophies include a record four with Spain -- the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, the 2023 UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 -- and eight with Sevilla.