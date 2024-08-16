PBA Governors' Cup Power Rankings: Who's on top to start?

Open Extended Reactions

A new and exciting 49th season of the PBA is about to tip off, with an import laden Governors' Cup. There is a lot of anticipation, especially with new rules to be implemented -- none bigger than the inclusion of the four-point line.

From intriguing rookies, new acquisitions, and to familiar reinforcements, teams have retooled to bolster their chances to make a mark in this conference.

Let's take a look at how the teams fared in the offseason to position themselves as contenders or pretenders in the Governors' Cup.

1. San Miguel Beermen

Whenever you have June Mar Fajardo on your side, that team is likely to win it all. Add a talented roster of Marcio Lassiter, Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz, Don Trollano, and fellow MVP candidate CJ Perez and expectations are even higher.

The Beermen will parade import Jordan Adams after initially having Lithuanian Taurus Jogela on board. It was a good move to pair a perimeter-oriented import alongside the presumptive eight-time MVP to maximize spacing.

There is no question that San Miguel will put up points with this firepower. They'll just need to continue to amp up the defense -- ranked fifth overall in the Philippine Cup -- to capture the crown in this conference.

2. Meralco Bolts

Riding the momentum of winning the Philippine Cup, Meralco is more than ready to dominate again. With confidence brewing and sky-rocketing, it's not hard to see them top Group A.

It's been a dream stretch for Chris Newsome. He directly to Gilas Pilipinas after winning his first championship and was a vital piece in their surprise showing at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Not only that, a returning Allen Durham will also join a confident Meralco squad aiming to get over the hump in the Governors' Cup.

Defense will be the calling card of the Bolts, which only allowed 103.6 points per 100 possessions per RealGM. With a quicker pace on offense under head coach Luigi Trillo and Nenad Vucinic, the potential for Meralco to be an elite two-way team should put them as a threat to win another championship.

3. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel

Ginebra and Justin Brownlee have been synonymous to success in this conference. They've been the winners of four of the six Governors' Cup, so why is Ginebra ranked third?

It's because we haven't seen enough of a sample size to call this iteration the crowd favorites.

Factoring the injuries to Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Jeremiah Gray, the challenge for Ginebra is to speed up the jelling process for new acquisitions like Stephen Holt, Isaac Go, and rookie RJ Abarrientos.

Upside is obviously there for Ginebra, but it certainly will be a challenge for an unproven team to reach the mountain top again. Let's just say, in Brownlee they trust.

4. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

With Beau Belga still playing at a high level, Rain or Shine could make another deep run. PBA Media Bureau

With Beau Belga playing his best basketball, the rise of young stars like Gian Mamuyac, Adrian Nocum, and Andrei Caracut, and with the addition of solid rookies -- their semifinal finish in the last Philippine Cup should only be the start of Rain or Shine's uprising.

The Elasto Painters will parade a trusted import by their head coach Yeng Guiao, to solidify the big man rotation and aid them in the rebounding category. This is also a bet to get a non-scoring import that they're local crew can deliver the goods on offense.

Their high octane offense is what Rain or Shine can bank on, being the fourth best rated offense of 108.2 points per 100 possession per RealGM.

5. TNT Tropang Giga

A returning Rondae Hollis-Jefferson should once again play the role of a Swiss army knife on the floor for TNT, yet the void left by reigning Governors' Cup Finals MVP Mikey Williams since his departure needs to be addressed.

Even with the emergence of Calvin Oftana as the alpha and a solid comeback from Roger Pogoy, the Tropang Giga will need more from their role players, especially with Brandon Rosser still sidelined. This is where Rey Nambatac can step up, filling the gap as veterans like Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams continue to age.

No doubt, TNT's championship DNA makes them a team you can never count out.

6. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots

Magnolia finally made a move to bolster their chances to regain the Governors' by getting Zav Lucero, who can help solve some of their frontcourt issues. Lucero's athleticism and ability to play both ends of the floor provide much-needed depth and flexibility to a rotation that has struggled with size and rebounding.

The Hotshots are set also to welcome decorated NBA veteran Glenn Robinson III, whose experience and scoring ability could be the spark Magnolia needs to revitalize their offense. The team finished last in offensive efficiency during the Philippine Cup, with an offensive rating of 102.9 points per 100 possessions.

Besides drafting Jerom Lastimosa and adding Lucero, Magnolia will have roster continuity under head coach Chito Victolero as they try to regain the Governors' Cup crown.

7. NLEX Road Warriors

Robert Bolick has proven in his years in the PBA that he can be a one-man offense and drop 30 pieces on a good day. But when reality strikes, a heliocentric type of a player won't produce positive results for the long run.

With only Anthony Semerad averaging double figures in the Philippine Cup, the position of Robin to Bolick's Batman remains open.

With that said, it's up to import Myke Henry to give ample support, not just by scoring, but by creating opportunities for his teammates and providing a reliable second option on offense. If Henry can step up and others can emerge as consistent contributors, NLEX might finally find the formula to complement Bolick's brilliance and achieve sustained success in this conference.

8. Blackwater Bossing

Having a high caliber guard in Sedrick Barefield instantly boosts your confidence that Blackwater should win more than three games this conference.

From the results and comments that were mentioned, Blackwater has impressed in their tune-up games. The NBA experience of Ricky Ledo has been evident and Troy Rosario's inspired play are the bright spots to look at for the Bossing.

With this newfound momentum and the solid performances from key players, Blackwater has a realistic shot at making the quarterfinals.

9. Terrafirma Dyip

Antonio Hester has experience playing in the PBA but will have to figure out how to share space with Christian Standhardinger. PBA Media Bureau

Import Brandon Edwards suffered an ACL injury just days before the resumption of action and Terrafirma had to scramble to find a replacement in Antonio Hester.

Hester is no stranger to the PBA; having played for the Dyip and Magnolia. The tricky part here is how well will Hester and Christian Standhardinger mesh as both of them thrive in the interior.

Speaking of Standhardinger, all eyes will be on him and fellow Terrafirma newbie Stanley Pringle, if they have more in them alongside star guard Juami Tiongson to steer Terrafirma to another playoff appearance in this conference.

10. NorthPort Batang Pier

It feels trades continue to stall the Batang Pier's development. Nevertheless, acquiring Jio Jalalon isn't bad for a team that needs stability at the point guard position.

Despite that, NorthPort still has scoring wing Arvin Tolentino, who wants to bounce back from an off-shooting conference and Will Navarro to compliment him on the defensive end. Evan Nelle can slot in as a serviceable backup and can learn from one of the best passers in the league in Jalalon.

Import Taylor Johns has to pick up the cudgels scoring-wise for a team that struggled with efficiency last conference. If he can deliver consistent production, it could provide the offensive boost NorthPort needs to become more competitive and break out of their cycle of stalled progress.

11. Phoenix Fuel Masters

Outside of their main players, inconsistent play plagued Phoenix last season. Tyler Tio was reliable with averages of 19 points per contest, Jason Perkins was steady, and Ken Tufffin displayed his ability to be the needed floor spacer of the team.

Kai Ballungay hopefully restores some semblance of offensive balance, as he's been known to feed off shot creators and playmakers. However, double-double machine Jayveous McKinnis could provide the necessary scoring punch that the Fuel Masters inside the paint.

If Phoenix desires to crack the top four of their group, role players must step up to the plate.

12. Converge FiberXers

Still a lot of missing pieces that will likely not suit up for Converge in the Governors' Cup, so it's tough to see them contending for a playoff spot.

Growing pains will be part of their campaign, as young players like Alec Stockton and Justin Arana carry the burden to make Converge competitive. Getting veteran Scotty Hopson makes sense, as he can be that steering mentor for a rebuilding squad.

Good days are ahead for the FiberXers, with new leadership at the helm led by head coach Franco Atienza and active consultant Rajko Toroman. For now though, trust the process, Converge fans.