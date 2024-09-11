Craig Burley breaks down Martin Odegaard's ankle injury and how this could impact Arsenal's season. (1:49)

Arsenal will wear their away kit against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday due to their red-and-white home kit featuring "too much white," the club said on Tuesday.

Both sides traditionally wear their home kits when they play each other, with British media reporting that Arsenal last wore their away kits in the fixture 38 years ago.

"Both teams will be wearing their away strips in the fixtures this campaign, after [referees' body] PGMOL and Premier League ruled that our 2024-25 home kit features too much white, thus clashing with Tottenham's traditional colours," Arsenal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Arsenal will wear their black away kit on Sunday while Spurs, 10th in the league, will also wear different colours when they visit in January, Arsenal added.

Mikel Arteta's team will be looking to earn all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in order to maintain the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal will not be allowed to wear their red home shirt for Sunday's Premier League fixture against archrivals Tottenham Hotspur. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal drew 1-1 at home with Brighton before the international break in a match that saw midfielder Declan Rice shown a controversial red card during the second half.

The Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents KMI Panel has unanimously supported referee Chris Kavanagh's decision to send off Rice.

Tottenham are 10th in the Premier League after earning four points from their first three matches of the new season. Ange Postecoglou's side will endeavour to win their first north London derby since May 2022 when the two teams meet on Sunday.