Vinícius Júnior apologised to Brazil's fans after their 1-0 defeat in Paraguay in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, admitting it's a "difficult time" for the national team.

The loss in Asunción left Brazil fifth in the CONMEBOL standings -- behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay and Ecuador -- with just 10 points from eight games so far.

Vinícius started the game alongside Real Madrid teammates Rodrygo and Endrick, but the trio were unable to respond after Diego Gómez put Paraguay ahead in the 20th minute.

"We apologise to the fans, who are always on our side," Vinícius told Sportv. "But this is a difficult time, we just want to improve... I know my potential, I know what I can do for the national team. Of course it's been a very difficult process, because when you don't have confidence, you don't get goals, you don't get assists and good performances.

"I know what I can improve. I know what I represent. When I'm better, I'll give everyone else a lot of peace of mind. I know my responsibility, I want to improve as quickly as possible."

The top six nations in CONMEBOL qualifying will progress directly to the 2026 World Cup, with the seventh-placed team going into playoffs.

"It's completely different [than playing for Real Madrid]," Vinícius said. "Games in Europe are different, the ball gets from one side [of the pitch] to the other faster... We have to know how to adapt, so that everyone plays better, so that we can win games.

"We know the situation we're in, we want to get Brazil out of this situation at any cost, we all have to go home now and start thinking about what we can do to get back to playing well. We cannot come here, lose these points and play the way we did. It is a difficult time, we must take on board all the criticism and return as quickly as possible to put Brazil on top."

Vinícius Júnior has been seen as the star of the Brazil team since Neymar suffered a knee ligament injury. Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Dorival Júnior -- who took over as Brazil coach in January this year after interim spells for Ramon Menezes and Fernando Diniz followed Tite's departure after the 2022 World Cup -- took responsibility for his team's defeat.

"You're fighting for your best and it doesn't always happen," Dorival said. "I could feel it. Not just with Viní. The way the first half went, we were missing a lot, I'm responsible for that.

"I don't want to penalise any player, but we have to work and understand that we need more to reach the level we all want... From the moment we conceded the goal, we lost ourselves. Everything that was being built, until the end of the first half, we left and gave up. It was the worst half since we've been here."

Brazil play away at Chile next, on Oct. 11, before hosting Peru five days later.

Dorival wouldn't speculate on a return to the national team for Neymar, who is recovering from a knee ligament injury.

"First, he has to return to his club [Al Hilal]," the coach said. "Until then, there is nothing to do. We are always in contact, trying to understand Neymar's situation, hoping for his recovery, but we have to wait."