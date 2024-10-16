Open Extended Reactions

Two different formulas were on display Wednesday night as TNT Tropang Giga and the San Miguel Beermen both won their Game 4s of the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup.

TNT battled through a grind-it-out 81-79 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, and put themselves just one win away from the finals. Meanwhile, San Miguel leaned on their offensive firepower in a 131-121 triumph over Barangay Ginebra, and turned their series into a best-of-three.

As we reach the midway point of the semifinals, let's look at how these teams have matched up and what key adjustments could shape the outcome of their games moving forward.

TNT guts it out in a defensive battle

After the high-scoring affair in Game 3, TNT's adjustment going into Game 4 was to again drag Rain or Shine into a slow, half-court game. This time, TNT succeeded in controlling the pace, but Rain or Shine proved they could also put on the defensive clamps.

TNT shot 35.2% from the field, while Rain or Shine wasn't far behind at 35.3%. Baskets were hard to come by, as both teams had become familiar with each other's offensive sets by this point in the series. The game was essentially a coin flip until crunch time, with TNT's largest lead being just six points, and Rain or Shine's only seven.

"We never felt momentum all game, and we knew it would be a grind. So we just kept reminding our players to stick with it," head coach Chot Reyes said.

In the final minutes, the question was simple: Who had more left in the tank? TNT answered that, when Rey Nambatac and import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson stepped up when it mattered most and delivered key baskets to secure the win.

"In the end, when Rey [Nambatac] hit that 3, Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson] hit that driving layup, and we made stops - it just came down to that," Reyes said.

Even though efficiency was not where TNT wanted it, their main guys produced. Hollis-Jefferson posted a stat line of 23 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and five blocks. Nambatac and Calvin Oftana contributed 15 points apiece -- the lone TNT locals to score in double figures.

With Rain or Shine facing elimination, they need to dictate the pace by pushing the ball, which has been their strength throughout the conference. For the first time in the playoffs, they won the fastbreak points battle against their opponent. It was clear from both the eye test and the stats that Rain or Shine wasn't just running to push the pace in transition -- they were focused on finding the best shot available, as shown by their 19-14 advantage in assists.

Heading into the next game, a key concern will be their outside shooting. After their best shooting performance in Game 3, they came back down to earth in Game 4, hitting just 6 of 30 3-pointers (20%). Rain or Shine will need to knock down more outside shots to force TNT's defense to adjust.

San Miguel flexed its offensive repertoire

San Miguel's perimeter shooting opened up the paint and allowed the Beermen to dominate Ginebra inside. PBA Media Bureau

For a deep and talented team like San Miguel, sometimes the simplest adjustment is just to shoot and play better. While coaches always do their homework, especially in a series that demands focus on specific opponents, Game 4 was less about strategy and more about San Miguel's raw scoring ability. Their offensive explosion set the tone early, leaving Ginebra demoralized from start to finish.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone's strategy was clear from Game 3: Force San Miguel to beat them from the outside, rather than letting June Mar Fajardo and EJ Anosike dominate inside. For the San Miguel guards, it was simply a matter of making Ginebra pay by sinking perimeter shots. The success of their shooting would either confirm or challenge Ginebra's defensive approach.

In a twist of fate, Anosike was sidelined for three minutes early in the game due to a flagrant foul. This forced San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent to go small and insert Don Trollano, another outside threat. The adjustment paid off. San Miguel's spacing improved, and Ginebra was left scrambling to decide whom to help off. With four perimeter shooters surrounding Fajardo, Ginebra's defense had to pick its poison.

Sticking to their defensive scheme, Ginebra watched as San Miguel capitalized on the perimeter and shot 43.3% from beyond the arc (13-30). This hot shooting opened up the paint and allowed Fajardo and Anosike to dominate inside as well. San Miguel finished with a commanding 58-44 edge in points in the paint.

"I just challenged them to come out strong early, and they responded really well. Kudos to them for playing their hearts out," said Gallent, praising his local crew for providing crucial offensive support.

For Ginebra, the biggest letdown was their defensive effort. While some of San Miguel's shots were simply the result of pure talent, others were the product of Ginebra's lackluster defense. This wasted a spectacular offensive performance from Justin Brownlee, who poured in 49 points on an incredible 94.2% true shooting percentage.

With the series following a seesaw trend in the first four games, Game 5 will be pivotal. Will Ginebra continue their pattern of winning the odd-numbered games, or will San Miguel can turn the tide in their favor?