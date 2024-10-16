Chiney Ogwumike looks back at Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season that led her to becoming the WNBA Rookie of the Year. (1:55)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on Wednesday became the league's first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to be named to the All-WNBA first team, while Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces were unanimous selections.

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) were also first-team selections.

Clark, the league's Rookie of the Year, earned 52 first-team votes and was on 66 of the 67 ballots that were submitted by a national media panel.

She's the fifth rookie ever to have that honor, joining Parker, Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi.

She started all 40 regular-season games for the Fever, who went 20-20 and finished sixth in the league. She averaged 19.2 points, a WNBA-best 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.

Clark also made 122 3-pointers to lead the league and helped the Fever make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Wilson, the league's unanimous choice as MVP, earned a spot on the first team for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. Collier, a three-time All-WNBA selection, was voted to the first team for the second straight year.

The All-WNBA second team is made up of Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wngs) and Jonquel Jones (Liberty).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.