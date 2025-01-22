Bold predictions for the Commissioner's Cup playoffs

Aaron Atayde looks at the battle for the playoff spots in the PBA. (1:26)

As the Commissioner's Cup elimination round enters its final stretch, the PBA landscape is heating up with teams fiercely competing for playoff positions. With only a few games remaining, every contest carries heightened importance as squads fight to secure their spots, improve their seeding, or steer clear of elimination.

In this intense battle for postseason berths, the stakes have never been higher. Here are some predictions that can transpire as the quarterfinals for this conference approaches

RHJ era of the PBA is upon us

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has helped lead TNT in their recent surge as they look to secure a top seed in the playoffs. PBA Media Bureau

When a player's identity becomes synonymous with the team's collective character, you know they've made a lasting impact. That's the case for the TNT Tropang Giga whenever Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is on their roster. His arrival has transformed the team into a defensive juggernaut, a hallmark of their success with him at the helm.

A proven winner in the Governors' Cup, where he has already secured two titles, Hollis-Jefferson now sets his sights on replicating that success in the Commissioner's Cup. His all-around numbers -- 27.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and an impressive 8.25 stocks (steals + blocks) across eight games -- speak volumes about his impact. While not a high-volume scorer or an elite shooter, Hollis-Jefferson's influence goes far beyond the stat sheet, serving as a vital catalyst for TNT's resurgence.

Currently riding a six-game winning streak, TNT is the hottest team in the league and looks set to secure a top-two seed heading into the quarterfinals. With Hollis-Jefferson overcoming the injury that derailed his previous Commissioner's Cup campaign, both he and the team are determined to settle unfinished business. A championship in this conference would not only validate their dominance but firmly reestablish TNT as the PBA's premier powerhouse.

NorthPort's vulnerability in the playoffs

Just a few games ago, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone described NorthPort as "for real" following their breakthrough victory against the crowd favorites -- their first in nearly six years. However, since that milestone win, NorthPort has suffered back-to-back lopsided losses against fellow contenders. This downturn raises concerns as they push for a strong finish heading into the playoffs.

With potential playoff seeding separated by narrow margins, NorthPort's promising start could quickly unravel. A few more missteps might leave them at a disadvantage. Adding to the concern is their defensive performance, or lack thereof. NorthPort has allowed an alarming 119 points per game in their last two defeats, displaying a lethargy that could make them an attractive early matchup for other playoff teams eager to exploit their weaknesses.

NorthPort's upcoming games will be pivotal if they hope to regain their footing and build momentum before the tough quarterfinal battles. Even though they were able to escape a tough challenge posed by a struggling San Miguel team, clear cracks on both ends were evident in the fourth quarter -- which saw them almost give up a 24-point lead. Given the caliber of their competition, it's hard to see them prevailing unless they shore up their defense and rekindle the energy that made them a dangerous team earlier in the conference.

Converge will exceed their quarterfinal finish last conference

Jordan Heading could lead Converge on a deep postseason run. PBA Media Bureau

Converge showed their potential last conference when they stretched San Miguel to a deciding game in their best-of-five quarterfinal series. That performance signaled that the team is on the verge of becoming a PBA powerhouse. Now, with key additions and a roster that continues to develop, Converge has established itself as one of the top teams in this conference.

The addition of Jordan Heading has been transformative. Averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, Heading's dynamic playmaking and scoring versatility have elevated the team's offensive capabilities. Alongside him, rookie big man Justine Baltazar and import Cheick Diallo have provided a dominant presence in the paint. Diallo, in particular, has been the cornerstone of their inside game, controlling rebounds and anchoring the defense.

Converge's roster is well-rounded and difficult to exploit. Their frontcourt, featuring Diallo, Baltazar, and Justin Arana, offers both size and skill, capable of dominating the paint on both ends. Surrounding them are shooters like Kevin Racal and Bryan Santos, who stretch the floor and punish defenses that collapse inside. Meanwhile, the backcourt and wing rotation of Alec Stockton, Heading, and rookie Schonny Winston provides a potent blend of playmaking and scoring, making Converge a threat in transition and half-court sets.

With depth, versatility, and a clear identity, Converge looks poised to surpass their quarterfinal finish from last conference. If they continue to play at this level, they are not just playoff contenders -- they have the tools to make a deep run and challenge for a spot in the finals.

In Justin Brownlee we trust, unless proven wrong

Ginebra's slumps this season have coincided with a struggling Justin Brownlee. PBA Media Bureau

For years, Barangay Ginebra has leaned on Justin Brownlee as their cornerstone, trusting him to deliver in the clutch and lead them to championships. But since being reported of dealing with some illness in the four games of Ginebra this year, Brownlee has only managed to average 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists with a true shooting percentage of 48.3%. While these numbers would be stellar for most players, they fall below the lofty standards that Brownlee has set throughout his storied PBA career.

What's striking is not just the statistical dip but the sense that Brownlee hasn't yet found his usual rhythm. Whether it's age, lingering fatigue from a grueling schedule, or defensive adjustments by opponents, the Ginebra faithful are left wondering if the unstoppable Brownlee they've relied on can fully return.

Still, if there's anyone who can bounce back, it's Brownlee. His history of rising to the occasion, particularly in the playoffs, gives Ginebra fans reason to keep the faith. But the clock is ticking, and with the playoff race tightening, the team will need Brownlee to rediscover his form sooner rather than later.

Magnolia and SMB dispute for the last quarterfinals spot

Who would have thought that the reigning finalists of this conference would find themselves battling to just make the cut. San Miguel and Magnolia are tied for the eighth seed alongside NLEX with a win-loss record of 4-6, where all teams have two remaining games in the eliminations.

For San Miguel, the struggle to find an import became a major hurdle in this conference. The revolving door of reinforcements disrupted their chemistry and consistency, making it difficult to replicate the dominance fans are accustomed to seeing. Despite June Mar Fajardo's steady production and leadership, the team's reliance on him has been both a strength and a limitation. Without a reliable import to complement their local core, SMB's ceiling has been significantly lowered in this conference.

On the other hand, Magnolia's woes stem from their inability to close out tight games. While their signature defense remains solid, their offense has been inconsistent, often faltering during crucial stretches. Their margin for error is razor-thin, especially with so little separating them from San Miguel in the standings.

Both teams have the talent and pedigree to make noise in the playoffs, but a reality that only one can advance is definitely a possibility.