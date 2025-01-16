Meralco is bolting back to life

Open Extended Reactions

In the past few conferences, Meralco has understood that sustained winning takes a lot. After winning the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup, they were not able to carry that momentum in the last Governors' Cup -- getting swept in their quarterfinals series against Ginebra. The biggest factor that hindered them was player health.

Even though Meralco had a solid elimination round, finishing second in Group A during the last conference, the playoffs turned out to be an entirely different challenge. Out of their 13 total games, only import Allen Durham, Chris Banchero, Bong Quinto, and Brandon Bates managed to play in every match.

Key players such as Aaron Black, Allein Maliksi, and Raymond Almazan were sidelined with injuries for almost the whole conference, preventing them from participating in at least half of Meralco's games. To make matters worse, promising rookie CJ Cansino went down during the quarterfinals, adding to the team's injury woes and complicating their playoff campaign further.

As Meralco continues to compete in the East Asia Super League (EASL), the packed schedule has taken a toll on the players, leaving them with little downtime before the Commissioner's Cup began. Unsurprisingly, the team's struggles with injuries persisted into the conference.

In their first game against Phoenix, Meralco's injury list included Banchero, Bates, Cansino, and Maliksi. In the next game versus Rain or Shine, it was import Akil Mitchell that got hit on the nose in the first play of the game, which made him unavailable for the duration of the match.

"The problem is we can't get a full lineup. May injuries, but tanggap namin yun," Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said.

Meralco has thrived despite challenges, finding players ready to step up when needed. Quinto has been instrumental in this conference, especially with veteran wingman Maliksi sidelined for most of the games. Quinto has embraced the opportunity, delivering impressive averages of 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3 assists with an efficient 55.1% true shooting percentage. His contributions have been vital in keeping Meralco competitive during Maliksi's absence.

Bong Quinto's emergence has been key to Meralco's ability to weather injuries. PBA Media Bureau

As the calendar turned to 2025, Meralco began seeing the return of key reinforcements. In their first game of the year against Eastern, Maliksi was the only player unavailable, and Meralco secured a crucial victory. Beyond the win, the game served as a litmus test for their nearly complete lineup, allowing the team to assess its cohesion and readiness for tougher challenges ahead.

That victory marked the start of a strong stretch for Meralco, who now boasts a 3-1 record for the year. Their run includes notable wins over NLEX and NorthPort, along with a hard-fought loss against TNT. The team's chemistry has noticeably improved, with their performances reflecting a growing momentum as the elimination round progresses.

Trillo has emphasized the significance of having a full roster, particularly with challenging opponents awaiting in the latter part of the eliminations. With the quarterfinal seeding race tightening, Meralco is determined to avoid any disadvantage. Aiming for a top-two seed -- and the coveted twice-to-beat advantage -- the team is positioning themselves as strong contenders in the playoff race.

"I think it's big that we have guys back just to get their feet wet. They're all going to be crucial coming in because we play a lot of guys and we're confident we can use them in our rotation," Trillo said.

Reflecting on Meralco's latest win over top team NorthPort, it's a bit surprising that they had the worst defensive rating in the league before the Christmas break. According to InStat, Meralco allowed teams to score at a rate of 91.5 points per 100 possessions during their first five games. Shutting down NorthPort stars Arvin Tolentino and Joshua Munzon and limiting them to a paltry 33% clip from the field was a great sign for Meralco's improving defense.

"I think we played better defensively because we know this team can score at a high level. Our bench, just all around, came in and helped out," Trillo said about the win.

In pursuit of a championship, Trillo stressed the importance of collective contributions from the entire roster. For Meralco to succeed, he believes that every player must step up and fulfill their role effectively.

"We need other guys to play. I think that's our key to the championship, with players doing their jobs," Trillo said.

Meralco's journey in this conference highlights the resilience and adaptability of a championship-caliber team. While injuries have tested their depth and disrupted their momentum, the return of key players and the emergence of reliable contributors have kept their campaign alive.

With their defense tightening and chemistry improving at the right time, Meralco is poised to make a strong push for the playoffs.