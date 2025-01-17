Ruben Amorim says Amad did a "great job" after the 22-year-old scored a second half hat trick as Man United beat Southampton 3-1 but says he now needs to focus on the next game against Brighton. (1:46)

Ruben Amorim said he was thankful that Amad's late hat trick against Southampton 'helped' a post-match conversation with Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe go smoothly.

United were facing defeat to the Premier League's bottom club before Amad scored three times in 12 minutes to earn a dramatic 3-1 win. Amorim spoke to Ratcliffe after the game and said he was grateful for the Ivorian's invention before having to face his boss.

"I had five minutes with him [Ratcliffe] to talk about different things," said Amorim. "It was not a good game, but the result helped the conversation! We continue doing our job. Today it was more important to win. I know the fans want to see so much better football, but we need to win games. We managed to win and we are going to prepare for the next game."

United struggled for much of the game against Southampton and were lucky to only be 1-0 down at half-time. Amad, who signed a new five-year contract last week, got the equaliser in the 81st minute and completed his first senior hat trick in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

"Maybe one of the best weeks in my life," he said. "I am very happy for this win. This team deserved to win this game so I am very happy.

"We know we have quality players in this team. We need sometimes to be more hungry in the final third. Today we showed at the end we were the best team. I am so happy for the win today because this team deserves it."

Amad has quickly become Amorim's most important player and the United head coach told the 22-year-old he will be needed again when Brighton visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

"He has to rest, eat good food and Sunday we need him again," said Amorim. "He did a great job, a good moment for a young kid to score a hat trick for a club like this.

"He helped us and he is doing a very good season. I already spoke about this. You have to be careful with the young kids. Congratulations to him, enjoy tonight and he needs to appreciate these moments."