How TNT is rediscovering their winning identity

After a sluggish start to the conference, the TNT Tropang Giga have rediscovered their championship-caliber identity. Riding on a four-game winning streak, the team has reignited its trademark defense and scorching shooting, reminiscent of their title-winning form in the last conference.

As TNT decided to run it back with the same roster and import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the challenge for the team lies in replicating their Governors' Cup success -- a conference they have dominated after winning the last two editions.

The presence of taller, more athletic imports have posed a constant threat, testing Hollis-Jefferson's versatility and endurance. Additionally, the team's shorter offseason raised concerns about player fatigue, especially for veterans like Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams, whose leadership and consistency are crucial to TNT's championship aspirations.

Despite these issues, TNT have found its groove on both ends, showing flashes of their dominant form. This resurgence sets the stage for a deeper dive into the key factors driving their impressive turnaround.

TNT's efficient shooting

The dribble drive offense, implemented by head coach Chot Reyes, has faced significant criticism over the years, particularly for its mixed results during the latter part of Reyes' tenure with Gilas Pilipinas. At its core, the system aims to create high-percentage scoring opportunities by using dribble penetration to collapse the defense, opening up lanes for layups or kick-out passes to perimeter shooters. With dynamic players like Hollis-Jefferson and Castro, both capable of consistently generating paint touches, the success of this system for TNT hinges on their shooters capitalizing on the open looks created by their penetration.

TNT's elite shooting in recent games has fueled Chot Reyes' dribble drive offense. PBA Media Bureau

During TNT's red-hot winning streak, the team has showcased their elite shooting, hitting 40.7% of their 3-point attempts while averaging 12.5 makes per game. At the heart of this sharpshooting surge is Calvin Oftana, who has been nothing short of sensational. Oftana has elevated his game to another level, averaging 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists per outing, all while boasting an eye-popping 73.7% TS%. His 3-point shooting has been particularly remarkable, knocking down 55.9% of his attempts on a robust volume of 8.5 shots per game.

"Mataas lang kompiyansa ko, kasi ginagawa ko naman 'yun sa training. And of course, hindi mawawala yung tiwala ng coaches, giving me leeway para tumira and Coach sets plays for me," Oftana said about his current shooting streak.

Another TNT shooter that has nailed his role in the past week has been RR Pogoy as he showcased his ability to deliver consistent and efficient scoring. Over the past week, Pogoy averaged an impressive 17 points per game while posting a true shooting percentage (TS%) of 58% -- a testament to his shooting efficiency.

His standout performance came when he erupted for 22 points in TNT's recent victory over streaking Converge. Pogoy's shooting was particularly lethal from beyond the arc, hitting 55.6% of his 3-point attempts. This scoring outburst not only highlighted his ability to thrive within TNT's system but also his knack for rising to the occasion against tough opponents.

As Pogoy continues to settle into his role, his contributions will be pivotal in maintaining TNT's offensive rhythm and securing victories against top-tier competition.

Defense remains the key for TNT's success

TNT's rise to the top of the Governors' Cup last conference was built on their exceptional defense, which served as their defining strength. According to InStat, they recorded the league's best defensive rating, allowing just 81.2 points per 100 possessions -- a remarkable accomplishment, especially considering they had the second-worst offensive rating at 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

However, this defensive dominance has not carried over into the current conference. TNT is now conceding an average of 98.8 points per game, a far cry from the defensive standard they had set. While the team's improved shooting is a welcome boost, they recognize that their defensive identity remains the cornerstone of their success. To return to their winning ways, TNT must re-establish the defensive discipline that once made them nearly unbeatable.

A stifling defense has been key to TNT's success in recent seasons and is a core part of the team's identity. PBA Media Bureau

In the past two games, TNT has shown they can turn on the switch on the defense when needed in pivotal wins against playoff contenders in Meralco and Converge. Indeed, there are still a lot of things to clean up and the other teams really have talented players, but timely stops and defensive cohesion in crucial moments have proven to be the difference-maker for TNT.

"We always keep preaching defense, defense, and defense because in these situations - our defensive fundamentals and mechanics come into play," TNT head Reyes said about their defense in clutch situations.

Focusing on their win over Converge, TNT demonstrated their defensive prowess by holding one of the league's most efficient offenses to just 17 points in the fourth quarter. Their strategy was clear: Identify a key strength of Converge's game and neutralize it throughout the contest. With a deep rotation across all positions, TNT chose to target Converge's dynamic backcourt trio of Alec Stockton, Jordan Heading, and Schonny Winston, all of whom play crucial roles in initiating offense through scoring and playmaking.

The plan yielded significant results, as TNT effectively limited the impact of Heading and Stockton. Heading managed only 12 points on a subpar 30.8% shooting from the field and registered a minus-17 plus-minus for the game. Meanwhile, Stockton was held to just seven points while committing five turnovers, further disrupting Converge's offensive flow. This disciplined defensive effort was instrumental in TNT's victory.

"We knew there was a three-headed monster with Converge, which is almost impossible to stop. Our objective is to at least neutralize two, but I knew if we stopped one, we have a chance," Reyes said.

TNT's early struggles in the conference were a reflection of a team still finding its rhythm, hampered by the absence of key players and the need to build chemistry. As the games progressed, however, the team began to show flashes of its potential, leaning on its depth and adapting to the challenges of a grueling schedule.

With the roster finally at full strength, TNT is gradually piecing things together, regaining its competitive edge while striving for consistency on both ends of the floor.

"We're a work-in-progress. In our first two games, we weren't battle ready and we expected it. Now, not only are we getting tested in battle, we also have everyone back in. I think we have a better chance of competing, but we still need to improve our game," Reyes said.