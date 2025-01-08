Troy Rosario is at ease with new team Ginebra

Open Extended Reactions

Every kid who grew up dreaming of playing pro hoops imagined themselves donning the jersey of their favorite team. For Troy Rosario, this dream finally turned into reality this conference as he eased into a seamless fit with the Barangay Ginebra.

Following multiple speculations and offers, Rosario made a pivotal decision to sign with the crowd favorites after his contract with Blackwater expired. The arrival of the former Gilas Pilipinas player provided a much-needed reinforcement for Ginebra's depleted frontcourt -- which had been struggling due to injuries and heavy reliance on key players like Japeth Aguilar and import Justin Brownlee.

Rosario is not exactly the addition that would alleviate the big man issues of Ginebra -- especially going up against taller imports in the Commissioner's Cup. Numbers don't lie, they have been outrebounded massively in games against Magnolia (35-53) and Converge (36-56).

What makes Rosario a vital part of Ginebra's strong start to the conference is the flexibility he brings to Tim Cone's offense. For a team that relies on a short rotation, his presence eases the burden on fellow Ginebra bigs to produce in tough workloads. Offensively, Rosario's versatility as a reliable interior scorer, an offensive hub who initiates various actions within the triangle offense, and his high basketball IQ have breathed new life to Ginebra's attack.

This was on full display during Ginebra's last win over San Miguel, where Rosario played arguably his best game in red and white. He posted an impressive double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 78.5 TS%. The performance highlighted every aspect that makes him a valuable asset for Ginebra.

The shot profile of Rosario for that game was varied, mixing in shots around his comfort zone in the paint and showcased his ability to stretch the floor. This highlights how a skillful and adaptable player like Rosario can elevate Ginebra's overall performance, providing them the depth and flexibility they need to compete at a high level.

With San Miguel wary of Ginebra drives, Rosario ensured he spaced himself properly, ready for kickouts and catch-and-shoot opportunities to force the opposition into defensive rotations. Prior to this game, he had been struggling from beyond the arc, shooting just 8.3% (1-12). However, the floodgates opened as he connected on 4 of 8 attempts from deep range. These were shots that came naturally within the flow of the offense and were rarely forced.

"I just took what the defense was giving me. They were really clogging the paint." Rosario said of San Miguel's defense against him.

But when San Miguel adjusted in the second half and played with more zone defense in the third quarter, Rosario knew how to exploit the gaps it created. He positioned himself around the dunker spot, taking advantage of the defensive holes. With Scottie Thompson anchoring the middle of the zone, he was able to dissect what San Miguel allowed. As a result, Rosario was a recipient of multiple passes that turned into easy buckets inside the shaded area, where he contributed 10 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting for the quarter.

When Ginebra's offense needed a boost from stagnation, Rosario's skill set fits in with their transition game. The ability to establish early seals in the post makes him a constant threat on the break to attack a defense that is not set yet. Ginebra can also expect him to remain active on the glass, which gives an insurance even on early offense sets, as he averages 3.9 offensive rebounds per game in seven games.

The most surprising impact of Rosario is definitely how easy it has been for him to find his niche in the triangle. An added layer of being an offensive hub along the pinch post makes him an effective connector for Ginebra's offense. That's especially felt when Ginebra turns to their Blind Pig option in the triangle, where the ball is denied entry to the top and Rosario becomes the handoff guy to make the catch easier for the guard going to the basket. Assist numbers are not that high for Rosario at 1.8 assists per game but he can be trusted to make the correct reads already.

Best know that head coach Tim Cone has appreciated this type of showing of Rosario in this conference so far.

"Troy kind of represented our performance tonight. And I thought we just really played hard," said Cone about Rosario's best game with Ginebra against San Miguel.

As the conference progresses, Rosario's role with Ginebra will only become more essential as they try to regain the Commissioner's Cup title. For a team and a player hungry for success, this partnership is shaping up to be a perfect fit.