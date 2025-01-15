Terrafirma is still searching for a solid footing

Open Extended Reactions

For a brief moment during the 2024 Philippine Cup, the Terrafirma Dyip finally seemed to have put it all together.

Having made the playoffs for just the second time in its 10-year history, eighth-seeded Terrafirma nearly upset the top-ranked San Miguel Beermen. A promising lineup led by Juami Tiongson, Stephen Holt, Isaac Go, and Javi Gomez De Liano forced a do-or-die game that highlighted their potential to compete against the league's best.

This fleeting success seemed like an opportunity to build momentum and establish a winning culture. Instead, Terrafirma veered off course. The team traded rising stars Holt and Go to Ginebra in exchange for a short-term rental of Christian Standhardinger and the aging Stanley Pringle. Compounding the setback, Javi Gomez De Liano departed for the Korean Basketball League (KBL), and the team recently dealt Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig to San Miguel for an injury-prone Terrence Romeo and another veteran in Vic Manuel.

These moves have set the stage for yet another turbulent chapter in Terrafirma's history.

Since entering the league as an expansion team in 2014, the team has struggled to make meaningful progress. Their early years were defined by unconventional decisions, most notably the controversial appointment of Manny Pacquiao as a playing-coach -- a move that garnered attention but failed to deliver results. Over time, Terrafirma has become synonymous with untapped potential, puzzling trades, and a revolving door of players and coaches.

As the ongoing 49th season of the PBA unfolds, the team's struggles have been magnified, particularly in the Governors' Cup, where their shortcomings left them at the bottom of the standings. With the Commissioner's Cup also shaping up to be another dismal campaign, it's worth revisiting the setbacks that have defined their journey and examining how these decisions have contributed to their continued woes.

Governors' Cup: Dreadful performance of Terrafirma's stars

On paper, the trade to acquire Standhardinger, the MVP runner-up from the previous season, seemed justifiable. For then-Terrafirma head coach Johnedel Cardel, the move addressed a long-standing need for a dominant inside presence -- something Standhardinger had consistently provided throughout his career with various teams.

"Meron na akong pang-ilalim," Cardel referring to the acquisition of Standhardinger.

Indeed, the Fil-German big man initially lived up to expectations, posting solid averages of 16.3 points, nine rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. His ability to control the paint and contribute on both ends of the floor brought a much-needed boost to Terrafirma's frontcourt.

Unfortunately, his impact was short-lived. Standhardinger appeared in just six games before being sidelined by an injury, leaving the team without its marquee acquisition. To make matters worse, his efforts failed to translate into wins, as Terrafirma remained winless during his brief stint.

Adding to the team's woes was the subpar performance of guard Juami Tiongson, who endured one of the worst conferences of his career. He averaged just 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting an inefficient 38.3 TS%. On top of that, Terrafirma was outscored by 15.1 points per 100 possessions during his minutes -- a figure that ranked second-worst on the team, behind Christian Standhardinger's minus-20.7.

With both players failing to make a significant positive impact, it's safe to say their performances amounted to empty-calorie stats, further highlighting Terrafirma's struggles in the conference. The team ended with a 1-9 record, which was the lowest among the teams in Group A.

Commissioner's Cup: Senseless basketball for Terrafirma

Terrafirma may have hit rock bottom after their most recent loss to Blackwater, extending their losing streak to 10 games and leaving them winless in the Commissioner's Cup. The defeat was emblematic of the franchise's ongoing struggles, highlighting a lack of cohesion, direction, and the ability to compete in a league where every team is looking to capitalize on its strengths.

Louie Sangalang has emerged as a bright spot for Terrafirma this conference. But will the Dyip build around young talent or ship him off? PBA Media Bureau

Adding to their woes was the controversial trade that sent Tiongson and reliable forward Andreas Cahilig packing. In return, Terrafirma acquired aging veterans Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo, both of whom are nearing the twilight of their careers, and Stanley Pringle, who was part of the trade they made in the last conference. While these players may have been prominent names of the league, the bad news is that the calendar year is already 2025 and not 2019.

The team has also consistently struggled to keep opponents in check on defense -- allowing them to score more than 100 points in seven of their ten games this conference. Alarmingly, three of those games saw the opposition surpass 110 points, and in two instances, they eclipsed the 120-point mark. It's a trend that speaks to a deeper problem within the team -- a culture where defense seems to be more of an afterthought than a priority.

Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of hope in the form of Terrafirma's young players. Louie Sangalang has emerged as a promising talent, recently delivering his best performance of the conference with a 24-point outing against Blackwater. Alongside him, the team has other young prospects who have shown flashes of potential. Mark Nonoy, with his speed and playmaking, has moments where he looks like he could be a reliable floor general. Brent Paraiso and Paolo Hernandez have also exhibited skills that suggest they could become vital pieces of Terrafirma's future.

However, the lingering question remains: How long will these players stay with the team?

For a franchise that has repeatedly prioritized short-term moves over long-term growth, the odds are stacked against these players remaining part of the team's future core. With multiple stops and detours, the Dyip remain a franchise adrift, searching for direction and a clear path forward in the PBA.