Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal "passed a test of attitude" after overcoming a difficult week to beat north London rivals Tottenham 2-1 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Son Heung-min gave Spurs a 25th-minute lead before a Dominic Solanke own goal and Leandro Trossard's low drive a minute before half-time was enough to secure a victory which takes Arsenal above Nottingham Forest into second place.

Premier League leaders Liverpool hold a four-point advantage -- and still have a game-in-hand -- but Arsenal's win helps put a disappointing three-game winless run behind them which included being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on penalties and a first-leg defeat in their Carabao Cup semifinal against Newcastle.

"I think we were sensational," Arteta said. "After two big performances and not getting rewarded in two different competitions, we have to play the biggest game of the season for our people in those conditions.

"It is a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage that we have. How much we really care only about a result or the performance and how much we can do in what is required in the game to be better than the opposition. I think we fully deserved to win the game."

Mikel Arteta celebrated passionately after his Arsenal team beat Spurs. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Asked whether cutting the gap at the top gave Arsenal a chance to generate fresh momentum in the title race, Arteta said: "The result gives us the chance to enjoy the moment, instead of momentum because the momentum start tomorrow to prepare [for] Aston Villa in three days [on Saturday].

"That's all the momentum that we have, is tomorrow morning when we see each other's faces and we start to talk about how we're going to beat Villa."