The 2023 women's NCAA tournament championship game tips off Sunday with the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on LSU Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Can LSU find a way to slow down Caitlin Clark, who led the Hawkeyes past previously unbeaten South Carolina with a legendary 41-point performance?

And what are the other top plays in the championship game?

ESPN experts Charlie Creme, Doug Kezirian and Debbie Antonelli offer their best bets.

Women's NCAA Championship Line 3. LSU vs. 2. Iowa (-3, 160) Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Picks, best bets and thoughts on spread and total

Creme: Iowa shouldn't have to change the game plan much at all. LSU is like South Carolina in so many ways, just, typically, not as good. The Tigers want to dominate inside -- 54 of their 79 points against Virginia Tech came in the paint -- and shoot just 33.7% from 3-point territory. Sure, Kim Mulkey and her staff will make some adjustments, but they can't change who they are in 36 hours. The Hawkeyes' spread approach with opportunistic use of the high pick and roll should apply here.

It's unlikely LSU will be as bad, or take as many shots (20), as the Gamecocks from deep, but the sagging defense that Iowa employed on Friday night will be in play on Sunday as well. That's why I'm going to lay the points. I'm also going to play the under. That's a big number even in a game involving the Hawkeyes. The magic number for Iowa to get against South Carolina was 75. The Hawkeyes got 77. They didn't need to get to 80. They will have to for the game to go over the total.

Kezirian: Kim Mulkey has a great opportunity to demonstrate her acumen and do what no other team has been able to do, and that is slow down Caitlin Clark. I am going to avoid the game odds but I just have to back Clark. She is unstoppable and there is really nothing a defense can do. I will take Clark going for over 28.5 points and over 8.5 assists. She's just that special. Of course Mulkey could throw a lot of different looks but Clark just sees the court too well.

Antonelli: Spread offense is a problem for SEC teams that don't regularly play against it and that is Caitlin Clark's playground! Utah, Miami and Virginia Tech were LSU's NCAA Tournament opponents and excellent ball screen offenses. UNDER-OVER-HEDGE-TRAP-ICE-JAM-SWITCH-DROP are the 8 different ways to guard a ball screen and/or a variation of each coverage. Kim Mulkey must find a way to slow that 2-man game down.

Let's not bury the lead on Clark. She must be contained and that is a difficult task. If she was able to get 41 on back to back nights on two really good defenses in Louisville and South Carolina, what makes you think LSU will slow her down?! I'll take Iowa and give the points! Offense vs. defense again! Don't let anyone tell you defense wins championships.