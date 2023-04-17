2023 NBA playoffs: First-round series, Finals, MVP odds

The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs continues Monday night with two games on tap between division rivals. The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Brooklyn Nets after dismantling the Nets in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon. The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will cap off the night after their high-scoring affair Saturday, led by De'Aaron Fox's 29-point performance.

After the weekend's games, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks moved from +275 betting favorites to the second-shortest odds to win the NBA championship at +330. The Boston Celtics assumed the top spot with +265 odds to win the championship, followed by the Phoenix Suns (+525) and the 76ers (+900) and Denver Nuggets (+900).

Here are all of the first-round series odds, championship odds and MVP odds as the playoffs trek on this week.

NBA first-round series odds

Phoenix Suns (-185) vs.

LA Clippers (+155)

Clippers lead series 1-0

Philadelphia 76ers (-2200)

vs. Brooklyn Nets (+1100)

76ers lead series 1-0

Cleveland Cavaliers (+140)

vs. New York Knicks (-170)

Knicks lead series 1-0

Sacramento Kings (+120) vs.

Golden State Warriors (-140)

Kings lead series 1-0

Boston Celtics (-3000)

vs Atlanta Hawks (+1300)

Celtics lead series 1-0

Memphis Grizzlies (+215)

vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-265)

Lakers lead series 1-0

Milwaukee Bucks (-290)

vs. Miami Heat (+235)

Heat lead series 1-0

Denver Nuggets (-1000)

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+650)

Nuggets lead series 1-0

NBA championship odds

2023 NBA Championship Odds Team Odds to win Boston Celtics +265 Milwaukee Bucks +330 Phoenix Suns +525 Philadelphia 76ers +900 Denver Nuggets +900 Golden State Warriors +1000 Los Angeles Lakers +1100 Sacramento Kings +2800 Los Angeles Clippers +2800 Memphis Grizzlies +3300 New York Knicks +3500 Cleveland Cavaliers +5000 Miami Heat +9000 Minnesota Timberwolves +35000 Atlanta Hawks +50000 Brooklyn Nets +60000

NBA Finals MVP odds