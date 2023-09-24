        <
          Bowl projections after Week 4: Where things stand after showdowns

          Sep 24, 2023, 05:10 PM

          Four weeks into the college football season, some things remain the same while others leave us just as confused as ever.

          Florida State remains unbeaten with strong résumé wins over LSU and Clemson; Washington, Penn State and Texas continue to impress, and Ohio State posted arguably the best win of the weekend, emerging victorious at Notre Dame.

          Meanwhile, Alabama might not be as done as folks seemed to think, Colorado was brought down to earth after getting thumped by Oregon, and we still don't know much about Georgia or Michigan, who haven't faced any real challenges yet.

          With Week 4 in the books, Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort out the bowl picture, with projections for all 43 matchups, plus their takes on the College Football Playoff picture, teams that helped their cause this week and the game they'd be most excited to see.