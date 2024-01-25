Open Extended Reactions

After leading Michigan to its first national title in 26 years, Jim Harbaugh is leaving his alma mater for the NFL.

Harbaugh found a landing spot with the Los Angeles Chargers. His departure had been discussed for months, especially after the off-campus signal-stealing scandal involving former staff member Connor Stalions emerged. But Harbaugh, whose name circulated for NFL jobs throughout his nine seasons as Michigan coach, clearly had NFL aspirations for years. He also desires another shot at a Lombardi Trophy and can now "sit at the big person's table" in his family. His departure opens one of college football's highest-profile jobs.

Harbaugh restored the Michigan job to elite status. The Michigan job had lost some luster during the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke years, and there were concerns about when the Wolverines would compete nationally again. Harbaugh undeniably raised the bar at U-M, which has the support within the university -- president Santa Ono is all in -- and externally with investments in NIL and other areas.

Michigan is facing two NCAA investigations that could lead to penalties for the program or implicated individuals. The probe around recruiting violations during the COVID dead period, for which Michigan has received a notice of allegations, seems to center on Harbaugh himself. The signal-stealing investigation appears more wide-ranging and could have bigger consequences for the program.

The search for Harbaugh's replacement differs from others, given the circumstances that preceded his departure. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as acting head coach during Harbaugh's Big Ten-imposed suspension for the team's stretch run and earned praise from Harbaugh, players and others for the work he did. Moore would be a natural choice if Michigan seeks some level of continuity after Harbaugh's exit. Then again, Moore is connected to an era with some complexities, and Michigan might want a clean break.

If Michigan opens its search, things will get interesting. The Wolverines would almost certainly focus on experienced and successful candidates with previous head-coaching experience, although several potential targets -- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama), Jedd Fisch (Washington) and Mike Norvell (Florida State) -- have either taken new jobs or received significant contract extensions to remain in their current roles. The candidate pool outside of Moore likely won't be very extensive.

Here's a look at the Michigan search in two parts: Moore and the field.