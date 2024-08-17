Open Extended Reactions

The college football season is right around the corner, which means numerous true freshmen are fighting to earn spots on the field. Transfers and upperclassmen are trying to hold the newcomers off, but every season, there are a number of first-year players who make instant impacts and earn starting jobs.

Last season, safety Caleb Downs became one of Alabama's best defenders and Miami had stalwarts Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa on its defensive and offensive line, respectively.

The list of players who contributed in their first season at the college level last year goes on, and it's safe to say a new group of freshmen will become playmakers for their teams this year.

Let's go position by position in selecting the preseason true freshman All-America team for the 2024 season, a list that is based on need, opportunity and talent level entering Week 1.

OFFENSE