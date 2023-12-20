Open Extended Reactions

The early signing day is now upon us, as teams have worked all year to build their recruiting classes and fill their rosters with future talent.

Some have had more success than others, and some are still working to fill needs.

The top-ranked classes are obvious winners: The Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 1 overall class, and has 19 ESPN 300 commitments. Even after losing a five-star QB earlier in the week, it's a loaded class.

Outside of those top teams, there are some coaches who either signed a top class when it was needed, filled a major need, flipped a highly sought-after recruit or finished strong down the stretch. On the other side, there are some teams that could have done more and are still searching for answers.

Here is a look at the winners and the teams that missed out during the 2024 recruiting cycle. This is a view of not just what happened on signing day, but throughout the entire process.

coverage:

Class rankings: Top 50 schools

Best prospects at every position

Signing day winners