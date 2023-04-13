As accelerated as the college football recruiting process might be, it is still early, and many factors from coaching changes to transfer portal moves and further remaining player ranking updates will continue to shape the class rankings for the 2024 cycle.

At this stage, defending national champion Georgia leads the pack with a class that includes four commits that rank among the top two at their respective positions, including five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

Bitter rivals Ohio State and Michigan are taking their competition to the recruiting trail, as they battle each other within the top five and also contend for the nation's top class.

Alabama, which signed the No. 1 class for 2023, sits outside top 10 but still ranks high with a small but quality collection of talent. The Tide are the only class at this stage to have multiple five-stars committed in No. 1 cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe and quarterback Julian Sayin, a notable riser in the latest ESPN 300.