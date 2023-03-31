Kansas is hiring Sean Snyder, son of longtime Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, as special assistant to head coach Lance Leipold.

Sean Snyder, an All-America punter at Kansas State, served on the Kansas State staff from 1994 to 2019, mostly under his Hall of Fame father, who led the program from 1989 to 2005 and again from 2009 to 2018. Sean Snyder spent last season as special teams coordinator at Illinois after two years overseeing special teams at USC.

He served as Kansas State's director of football operations under Bill Snyder from 1994 to 2000, before moving into an associate athletic director role. Sean then oversaw special teams and was associate head coach from 2011 to 2018, before serving as a special teams analyst in 2019. He coached four Big 12 special teams players of the years, and his units set or tied eight team records and 20 individual records.

Sean Snyder was inducted into Kansas State's athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Bill Snyder, a four-time Big 12 coach of the year and 2015 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, went 215-117-1 as Kansas State's coach.