LSU running back John Emery Jr., a former top-15 recruit who saw the field in spurts with the Tigers, entered the transfer portal Tuesday as a graduate student.

Emery, ESPN's No. 11 overall recruit in the 2019 class, had 1,062 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns with the Tigers, starting five games and appearing in 37. He saw his most extensive action in 2021 and 2022, logging 75 and 76 carries, respectively.

Emery missed all of the 2021 season because of academic reasons and also was away from the team to work on his academics early in 2023, but returned and did not miss any games.

The Destrehan, Louisiana, native appeared in seven games last season, logging 23 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

LSU is losing quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, who led the team in carries (135), rushing yards (1,134) and rushing touchdowns (10). Running back Logan Diggs, who had 653 rushing yards and seven touchdowns after transferring in from Notre Dame, transferred to Ole Miss in January.