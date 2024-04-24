Open Extended Reactions

Auburn's passing game received a big boost Wednesday when wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who led Penn State in receiving last season, signed with the Tigers.

Lambert-Smith entered the transfer portal April 15 after leaving team activities at Penn State toward the end of spring practice. Lambert-Smith, who is from Norfolk, Virginia, led Penn State with 53 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He joins an Auburn offense that finished 121st nationally in passing last season and returns only one wide receiver with 10 or more receptions in 2023 (tight end Rivaldo Fairweather led the team with 38). Auburn has added notable incoming freshmen such as Cameron Coleman, ESPN's No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 class, and top-60 prospect Perry Thompson.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound Lambert-Smith started portions of the past four seasons for Penn State and ranks in the team's top 20 for career receptions (116) and receiving yards (1,598). He will have one year of eligibility left with Auburn.