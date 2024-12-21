Look back at new LSU transfer Patrick Payton's best game of the season in Florida State's win over California. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Florida State transfer defensive end Patrick Payton has committed to LSU, sources told ESPN on Saturday, adding to a star-studded transfer portal recruiting class for the Tigers.

Payton is the No. 1 defensive end and No. 12 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings. He has one more season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher was viewed as a potential early-round draft pick if he put together a strong junior season, but he is now looking to stay in school for one more year. The 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 80 pressures, 31.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and 13 pass breakups over the past three seasons for the Seminoles.

LSU has now signed four of the top 12 players in ESPN's transfer rankings, with Payton joining former Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (No. 7), Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane (No. 9) and Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson (No. 11).

The Tigers also picked up a commitment from former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Braelin Moore on Saturday. Moore was a two-year starter for the Hokies at center and left guard and became the 13th transfer to commit to LSU this month.

With LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier set to return next season, the Tigers are loading up with transfer talent in hopes of contending for the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Coach Brian Kelly and his staff have brought in several more potential starters in tight end Bauer Sharp (Oklahoma), edge rushers Jack Pyburn (Florida) and Jimari Butler (Nebraska), defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (Texas), cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson (Florida), and punter Grant Chadwick (Middle Tennessee).

The Tigers got off to a 6-1 start this season, climbing as high as No. 8 in the AP Top 25, before losing three games in a row and finishing 8-4. They will face Baylor in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).