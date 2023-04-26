Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill IV is expected to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, a program spokesman told ESPN, confirming reports.

McCaskill had a breakout freshman season in 2021, rushing for 961 yards, leading all freshmen in rushing TDs with 16. Along the way, he was named AAC Rookie of the Year. He injured his knee last spring and missed the entire 2022 season, but was expected to be a key part of the Cougars' first Big 12 team this fall.

The move came as a surprise for coach Dana Holgorsen, who will also be replacing quarterback Clayton Tune, who was a four-year starter and led the Cougars to a 8-5 season last year.

"I appreciate everything he's done for us," Holgorsen said of McCaskill, while speaking to Fox 26 in Houston Tuesday. "It's a sad day. I was a little shocked because the kid had a good spring and then all of a sudden, boom, it's over."