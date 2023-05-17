Michigan has hired Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, son of longtime Wolverines coach Bo Schembechler, as its assistant director of football recruiting.

Shemy Schembechler confirmed the hiring to ESPN and posted about it Wednesday on social media.

He tweeted: "I'm beyond honored to return home to @UMichFootball ! #GoBlue always and forever!"

He had been a longtime NFL scout, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders until February. Shemy Schembechler also scouted for Washington, Chicago and Kansas City. Schembechler spent more than a decade working for Washington's organization.

He returns to Michigan, where he worked in recruiting as a graduate assistant in 1993.

Bo Schembechler coached Michigan from 1969 to 1990, winning 13 Big Ten titles. Current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh starred at quarterback under Schembechler in the mid 1980s.