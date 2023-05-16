Prolific passers, intriguing transfers, second acts: Ranking all 133 FBS QB situations into tiers

After back-to-back national championships with Stetson Bennett at the helm, Georgia will have a new starting quarterback in 2023.

After two seasons of Heisman-caliber play from Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, both Alabama and Ohio State are looking for replacements at QB, too.

At Clemson, sophomore Cade Klubnik steps into the QB1 job after two rollercoaster years with DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. He'll be paired with a new offensive coordinator and fresh optimism that the Tigers can return to greatness.

Those four teams -- Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson -- have combined for 21 playoff appearances, 23 playoff wins and seven national championships since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, which, coincidentally, was also the last time all four schools replaced their starting QB in the same offseason.

That makes for a strange year in which the QB power rankings are missing some familiar names, and several of the top programs in the sport are still in a state of flux at the most prominent position on the field.

So, does that mean we're primed (or Coach Primed, as it were) for a topsy-turvy season in which the blue bloods of the playoff era take a step back in favor of some rising powers with big-time QBs like USC, Florida State and Washington?

Perhaps.

Or perhaps the 2023 season will prove once again that, for all the great talent that's come through places like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson, there's always a supply of future stars waiting in the wings.

Let's break down the QB situations for all 133 FBS programs by tiers.

Jump to: The most prolific QBs | The consistently very good

Low ceiling, high floor | A fresh start

Top of Group of 5 | Intriguing transfers

TIER 1a: The guys we'll be dissecting with every throw between now and next April (two players)

Drake Maye is North Carolina's burgeoning superstar who topped 5,000 yards of offense (most in FBS) and racked up 45 touchdowns in his first season as the starter in 2022. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

USC's Caleb Williams

North Carolina's Drake Maye

What's left to be said about Williams? He was brilliant as a true freshman at Oklahoma. He won the Heisman in 2022 after relocating to USC. He threw 42 touchdowns with just five picks, ran for another 10 scores and tallied nearly 5,000 total yards of offense. Thanks to Williams, America had to care about the Pac-12 all the way up until championship weekend for the first time since 2016.