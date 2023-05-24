Kirby Smart and Georgia added to their top-ranked class Wednesday when four-star tight end Jaden Reddell committed to the Bulldogs.

Reddell (No. 67 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300) becomes the 10th ESPN 300 commitment in the 2024 class, and ninth in the top 100, as Smart looks to reel in an eighth consecutive top-three class.

Reddell, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds and plays for Raymore-Peculiar High School (Missouri), also considered Alabama, Tennessee, Arizona State and Arkansas. He caught 49 passes for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior year.

Reddell's pledge comes nine days after the top-ranked player in the cycle -- quarterback Dylan Raiola -- committed to Georgia and two days after three-star tight end Colton Heinrich from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced for the program.

Georgia has picked up commitments from four players -- kicker Drew Miller, Heinrich, offensive tackle Marcus Harrison and Reddell -- since Friday.

Reddell would be the sixth ESPN 300 tight end to sign with the Bulldogs since 2020 for tight ends coach Todd Hartley, who has done a tremendous job developing Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Bowers, a possible top-10 selection in the 2024 NFL draft, has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns combined in his first two seasons in Athens -- earning first-team All-American honors in 2022.