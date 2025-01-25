Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun will return to Ohio State in 2025, he told ESPN, a big boost to a Buckeyes defense that could have eight players drafted this spring.

Igbinosun did not file paperwork to be eligible for the NFL draft, which was due Friday for Ohio State and Notre Dame players.

"I'm coming back to school to be a first-round draft pick," he told ESPN.

Igbinosun is a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention cornerback who has been a two-year starter since transferring from Ole Miss. He said the allure of being more of a leader next season played a big role in his decision to return, as he'll be one of the most experienced members of the defense.

He had nine passes break-ups, two interceptions and a recovered fumble for the Buckeyes this season during the school's run to the national title. He'll again be a linchpin of Ohio State's defense next season as the team projects to return three full-time defensive starters.

Igbinosun said he decided to return after talking over his decision with his mother, coach Ryan Day and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton.

"I get the opportunity to lead and do it all over again," he said, "and have a bigger role as a leader, as more is going to be expected of me as a senior."

Igbinosun has all the tangibles the NFL is usually looking for, as he has flashed top-end speed and good instincts. At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, he has the body type of a long NFL corner.

But the obvious flaw in his game has been penalties. He was the most penalized cornerback in college football this season, getting flagged 16 times in coverage.

"I want to improve on the penalties," he said. "I had too many, I want to clean that up."