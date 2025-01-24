Xavier Watts picks off an Indiana pass a few plays after Notre Dame was picked off by Indiana. (0:25)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Two-time All-America safety Xavier Watts will enter the NFL draft rather than return to Notre Dame for a sixth season.

Watts made the announcement on social media Friday, four days after the Irish lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta.

Watts is the No. 4 draft-eligible safety in 2025, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Watts began his college career as a receiver in 2020 and moved to defense his second season. He had 13 interceptions over the past two seasons, most by any player in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He picked off six passes this season, running one back 100 yards to help Notre Dame seal its win against Southern California. He was voted to the Associated Press All-America first team for two straight years.

Watts, whose hometown is Omaha, Nebraska, could have returned to Notre Dame to use the extra season granted by the NCAA to athletes who were active during the 2020 pandemic season. Most draft analysts project Watts to be selected late in the first round or in the second.

"As I embark on the next chapter of my football journey, I'm filled with pride as I look back on the many memories and people that I'll forever cherish," Watts wrote on X. "I hope that my time in the Irish uniform has helped continue the tradition of those that came before me."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.