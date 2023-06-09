Tyler Shough will enter his third consecutive season as Texas Tech's starting quarterback, a role he has thrived in when healthy.

The team on Friday announced Shough, who is 8-0 in games he has both started and finished with the Red Raiders, will take the first snaps this coming season. Shough was limited to four starts in 2021 because of a broken collarbone and missed six games last season because of a shoulder injury suffered in the opening contest.

He had competed in spring practice with Behren Morton, who had 1,117 passing yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Shough went 5-0 as Texas Tech's starter in 2022 and finished strong, winning MVP honors in the team's Texas Bowl win over Ole Miss.

Set to enter his sixth year, Shough played three seasons at Oregon and started in 2020 as the Ducks went 5-2 and won the Pac-12. He will see his former team Sept. 9, when Texas Tech hosts the Ducks.

Shough has 3,879 career passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He is 12-4 as a college starter and 8-1 at Texas Tech.