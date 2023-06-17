Paul Finebaum reacts to the SEC deciding to stick to an 8-game conference schedule after a vote at the league meetings. (2:07)

Ole Miss continued to stock its quarterback room this offseason when quarterback Austin Simmons announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida to the Rebels.

Simmons was the No. 77-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, but said Saturday that he's reclassifying to the 2023 class to enroll at Ole Miss this summer.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound recruit out of Moore Haven, Florida, Simmons had been committed to the Gators since April, but flipped and is now joining a newly rebuilt quarterback room. Coach Lane Kiffin added Oklahoma State quarterback transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard to compete with last season's starter Jaxson Dart.

The Rebels didn't have the passing attack the staff was hoping for last season with Dart, who transferred in from USC and threw for 2,974 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Backup Luke Altmyer threw for 125 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and has since transferred to Illinois.

The Ole Miss staff did not sign a high school quarterback in the 2023 class, and while it is unusual to see a prospect reclassify back two classes, Simmons will be able to enroll this summer and will be able to compete with the other quarterbacks this fall.

His decommitment from Florida obviously will impact the 2025 class, but the Gators will have time to fill that spot. The coaches lost a commitment from Jaden Rashada in the 2023 class, but they still have ESPN 300 quarterback D.J. Lagway committed in 2024.

Lagway is the No. 14 recruit overall and a five-star prospect in the 2024 cycle.