North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA, a decision Walker described Tuesday as "extremely difficult on me and my family."

The school has filed an appeal on his behalf.

The Charlotte, N.C., native said in his statement he transferred to North Carolina from Kent State to be closer to his ailing grandmother. He described the stress and anxiety of being away from home.

"She is my rock, my everything, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her," Walker said. "She took care of me when I was younger and being away from her and the rest of my family was very challenging and hard to deal with.

"It's meant the world to us to be in the same area, where she's just a short drive away and I have far more opportunities to be with her. There is also the added bonus that she would be able to see me play college football in person for the first time, since she wasn't able to travel during my time at Kent State."

Walker has not had an easy journey to North Carolina. He initially planned to go to East Tennessee State out of high school, but tore his ACL and his enrollment was deferred. NC Central took a chance on him in 2020, but both the fall and spring seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ended up at Kent State for two seasons - the only spot where he has played in college. Last season, Walker had 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Walker arrived in time for spring practice, and emerged as a top receiver for quarterback Drake Maye. But he says the stress and anxiety he has felt over the last few years has only grown worse because of the waiver process. Walker said he transferred expecting to play this season, but the NCAA changed its rules regarding two-time transfers and ultimately denied his waiver.

"This whole experience has been extremely difficult on me and my family. One day, we feel the excitement of being closer to each other. The next day, we're worried about whether or not I'm going to be able to play," Walker said. "Before, I was dealing with the stress and anxiety of being away from home. Now, I've been dealing with those same things through the waiver process and it's just making things worse. This should be one of the happiest times of my life, and instead, I don't know what's going to happen and I'm struggling with all of it."

Because he did not play at NC Central through no fault of his own, Walker is hoping the NCAA will reconsider. North Carolina opens the season in Charlotte against South Carolina.

"I did everything within the rules to allow me to play this year, have clearly had some things happen that were out of my control, and have dealt with the mental anguish that comes along with all of it," Walker said. "I want this to be over. I want to stop feeling like this. I just want to play. I want my grandmother to come watch me. I want to be a student and an athlete and I hope those in charge give me that opportunity."

Brown told reporters after practice Tuesday he hopes the NCAA understands the unique circumstances in this case.

"It's not like he's a normal two-time transfer," Brown said. "He's played at one school. He's followed all the rules and then the rules were changed. We feel very, very good the NCAA will look at this and understand this isn't a normal case of a double transfer and they will go ahead and accept the appeal and let him be able to play."