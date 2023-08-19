Rece Davis breaks down the one question mark facing Georgia this upcoming season. (1:17)

Carson Beck has been named the starting quarterback as Georgia begins its bid to defend its back-to-back championships.

Coach Kirby Smart announced Beck as the starter Saturday.

Beck, who backed up Stetson Bennett last season, came out of spring practice holding an edge for the No. 1 quarterback job over Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. But Smart had held off on naming a starter until two weeks before the Bulldogs open the season against UT Martin on Sept. 2.

Beck has huge shoes to fill. Bennett was the offensive MVP of both national championship game victories and a Heisman Trophy finalist last year.

A junior, Beck has thrown for 486 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions while appearing in 11 games over the past two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.