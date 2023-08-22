Washington sophomore running back Cameron Davis will miss the upcoming season for the No. 10 Huskies with a lower-body injury suffered in practice last week, coach Kalen DeBoer announced Tuesday.

"Cam is a huge part of [the offense]," DeBoer told local reporters. "It's his second year in the system, works so hard, leads the right way, disciplined guy. He not only does a great job with the ball in his hands, but in pass protection he knows everything inside and out."

As a freshman, Davis scored 13 touchdowns and ranked second on the team with 522 rushing yards on 107 carries. He was expected to be the feature running back this season following the departure of Wayne Taulapapa.

Among the players who appear to be in line for more significant roles because of Davis' injury are Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson and Will Nixon. Johnson ran for 1,198 yards in three seasons, playing for the late Mike Leach.

"We've got guys who have come into the program, guys who have already been here," DeBoer said. "It's a competitive room, and guys are going to have opportunities to step up."

DeBoer also announced sophomore offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar will miss the season because of injury.