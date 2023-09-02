Best signs from 'College GameDay' at UNC-South Carolina

College football is back, and Week 1 has "College GameDay" in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the ACC-SEC matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks. The game is being played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

The game is also a matchup of two talented quarterbacks. UNC's Drake Maye, who threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, is a consensus top NFL draft pick. South Carolina's Spencer Rattler has had a mercurial career thus far but finished 2022 strong, throwing 10 touchdown passes in his last three games.

Although the game is in North Carolina, it's closer to the Gamecocks' campus in Columbia, South Carolina, than to UNC's in Chapel Hill. The border rivalry could see a lot of points and action, and fans of both teams came ready. Here are the best signs from "College GameDay":

Not sure who to believe 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lfnDOhGL9l — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

Got a point there 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HyBi3UJvA3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

Will the real USC please stand up? pic.twitter.com/uhFoe0fgod — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

There's always basketball season ... pic.twitter.com/Wdh3DW8WKI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023