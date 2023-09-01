Following Georgia's pasting of TCU in Los Angeles last January, 32 Saturdays passed without college football. We got a nibble last weekend, but now Week 1 of the 2023 season is upon us. For all of the questions, big and small, that we've spent nearly eight months asking -- from "Can Georgia three-peat?" to "Can Caleb Williams pull an Archie Griffin?" to "Does Alabama have a QB?" down to "Who wins the ultracompetitive Sun Belt?" and "Who's this year's UConn?" (a.k.a. an out-of-nowhere bowl attendee) -- we will now begin to get partial answers.

I'm probably in the minority, but I prefer a decentralized Week 1. I don't want too many big headliners to keep track of -- I want to keep my head on a swivel and catch parts of as many games as humanly possible. For me, then, this weekend sets up perfectly. We get loads of medium-sized games on Saturday, followed by a prime-time main event with LSU-Florida State on Sunday. (And then we all go to Duke on Monday night, just for grins.)

Week 1 is a lot to keep up with. Let's dive into the key storylines:

One heck of a headliner in Orlando